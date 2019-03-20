Noah Centineo is in talks to play the lead role of He-Man in Sony Pictures and Mattel Films “Masters of the Universe,” an individual with knowledge of the project exclusively tells TheWrap.

Aaron and Adam Nee are set to direct from a script rewritten by “Iron Man” screenwriters Matt Holloway and Art Marcum. The Nee Brothers also have screenwriting credit.

The project was previously written by David S. Goyer, who is also an executive producer.

Based on Mattel’s hugely successful 1980s toy line, “Masters of the Universe” follows Prince Adam, heir to the throne of planet Eternia, who uses the magical Power Sword to transform into the heroic warrior He-Man. With the help of his allies Teela, Man-at-Arms, Orko and The Sorceress, He-Man defends the kingdom from the evil wizard Skeletor (so-named because his face is an exposed skull), who seeks to gain control of Castle Grayskull, source of He-Man’s powers.

Launched in 1982, the toy line was notable for an ever-expanding roster of colorful characters with weird gimmicks — like “Mekaneck,” whose neck extends, or “Man-E-Faces,” who transforms his head from human to robot to monster — and for minicomics included with every toy that explained and expanded the line’s lore.

The line’s popularity was boosted by “He-Man and the Masters of the Universe,” an animated series produced by Filmation from 1983-1985. That show spawned a feature animated film “He-Man and She-Ra: The Secret of the Sword,” and the for-television “He-Man & She-Ra: A Christmas Special,” launching the successor “She-Ra: Princess of Power” cartoon and line of toys.

“Masters of the Universe” was previously adapted as a live-action film in 1987, with Dolph Lundgren as He-Man and Frank Langella as Skeletor, and featuring Courtney Cox in one of her first film roles.

The new film is being produced by Escape Artists principals Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch.

Hot off the success of Netflix’s “To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before” and “Sierra Burgess Is A Loser,” Centineo just began production on “To All The Boys 2” and will be seen in “Charlie’s Angels” later this year.

Centineo is repped by Definition Entertainment, CAA and Myman Greenspan.

Sony had no comment.