Noah Hawley Wants ‘Fargo’ to End With Season 5

Noah Hawley sure sounds like there will be a fifth season of his FX anthology “Fargo.” Not only that, he’s planning it as an ending to his midwestern crime series.

During an interview with Vanity Fair, Hawley was asked if there was another season of “Fargo” coming, which has not been formally renewed yet.

“Yeah, I think so,” Hawley told the outlet. “I don’t have it yet. I have pieces that will have to survive. They’re not connected. I think it would be good to create an ending, and deliberately come to something, knowing it’s the last one and see how one might wrap up this anthology.”

Though the series has not been formally renewed for a fifth season, Hawley essentially has a Larry David-esque standing invite to come to FX when he has an idea. There was a three-year gap between Seasons 3 and 4.

“Fargo” was based on the Coen Brothers’ movie of the same name and is based in the same fictional world. Each of the four seasons has in some way connected to one another, the most recent being the reveal that Loy Cannon’s (Chris Rock) son Satchel, grows up to be Bokeem Woodbine’s mobster Mike Milligan from Season 2.