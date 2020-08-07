Noah Hawley’s ‘Star Trek’ Put on Hold at Paramount

Noah Hawley’s “Star Trek” movie is being put on hold while Paramount Motion Picture Group President Emma Watts re-assesses the studio’s slate, according to a report on Deadline.

There are currently two other “Star Trek” scripts in development — one project is by Quentin Tarantino and another that hopes to reunite the cast of the 2009 J.J. Abrams reboot that yielded two sequels. One star from that series, Spock actor Zachary Quinto, in a had revealed in a 2018 interview with “E.T. Canada” that there were three competing screenplays in the works, including another from Hawley.

Paramount did not respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Also Read: 'Legion' Creator Noah Hawley in Talks to Write And Direct Next 'Star Trek' Film for Paramount

Incidentally, this is not the first time a “Star Trek” sequel has arisen out of multiple scripts. 1982’s “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan” was an amalgam of multiple screenplays. When Nicholas Meyer came aboard to direct, he picked through what he liked out of all of them — including original TV series creator Gene Roddenberry’s — and stitched them together.

Hawley, who is best known for his work on the TV series “Fargo” and “Legion,” made his feature film directorial debut on “Lucy in the Sky,” which stars Natalie Portman, Jon Hamm, Dan Stevens, Zazie Beetz, Pearl Amanda Dickson, Tig Notaro and Ellen Burstyn. The film premiered at the Toronto Film Festival and was released in the fall by Fox Searchlight.

Hawley is repped by CAA.