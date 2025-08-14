‘Nobody Wants This’ Season 2 First Look Shows Kristen Bell and Adam Brody Securely Snuggled Up

“Nobody Wants This” Season 2 is fast approaching, and in the first images from the new episodes of the Netflix hit, Noah and Joanne appear to be going strong.

We first met the couple in September 2024, as agnostic podcaster Joanne (Kristen Bell) fell for the hot rabbi Noah (Adam Brody) and seriously considered converting in order to be with him. The depth of their relationship shocked everyone around them, especially their families. And in the season finale, their spark appeared to win out.

“Now, they’re back and fully committed to merging their lives – and loved ones — together,” the logline for the season reads. “But their differences still exist and can’t be ignored. The challenge now is not just falling in love against all odds, but staying together in spite of them.”

You can get a first look at Season 2 of “Nobody Wants This,” below:

(L to R) Kristen Bell as Joanne, Justine Lupe as Morgan in episode 203 of Nobody Wants This. Cr. Erin Simkin/Netflix © 2025 Joanne and her sister Morgan podcast together, often talking about Joanne’s love life. In Season 2, they’re back at it. (L to R) Justine Lupe as Morgan, Arian Moayed as Andy in episode 203 of Nobody Wants This. Cr. Erin Simkin/Netflix © 2025 Arian Moayed guest stars as a man named Andy in Season 2. (L to R) Adam Brody as Noah, Kristen Bell as Joanne in episode 201 of Nobody Wants This. Cr. Erin Simkin/Netflix © 2025 See? Noah and Joanne appear to be pretty in love still, snuggling up in bed. Kristen Bell as Joanne in episode 209 of Nobody Wants This. Cr. Erin Simkin/Netflix © 2025 It’s not clear what’s happening here, except that maybe Joanne is playing a sort of “get to know you” game, if we’re taking clues from the card in her hand. (L to R) Timothy Simons as Sasha, Jackie Tohn as Esther in episode 203 of Nobody Wants This. Cr. Erin Simkin/Netflix © 2025 Sasha and Esther are also going strong in Season 2, though some fans do hope to see him eventually end up with Morgan. Adam Brody as Noah in episode 205 of Nobody Wants This. Cr. Erin Simkin/Netflix © 2025 Adam Brody returns as hot rabbi Noah in Season 2. (L to R) Justine Lupe as Morgan, Kristen Bell as Joanne, Jackie Tohn as Esther in episode 202 of Nobody Wants This. Cr. Erin Simkin/Netflix © 2025 Morgan, Joanne and Esther continue to support the Matzah Ballers. (L to R) Adam Brody as Noah, Kristen Bell as Joanne in episode 202 of Nobody Wants This. Cr. Erin Simkin/Netflix © 2025 And finally, some more snuggling for Noah and Joanne.

The Emmy-nominated series returns to Netflix on Oct. 23