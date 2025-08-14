‘Nobody Wants This’ Season 2 First Look Shows Kristen Bell and Adam Brody Securely Snuggled Up

“Nobody Wants This” Season 2 is fast approaching, and in the first images from the new episodes of the Netflix hit, Noah and Joanne appear to be going strong.
We first met the couple in September 2024, as agnostic podcaster Joanne (Kristen Bell) fell for the hot rabbi Noah (Adam Brody) and seriously considered converting in order to be with him. The depth of their relationship shocked everyone around them, especially their families. And in the season finale, their spark appeared to win out.
“Now, they’re back and fully committed to merging their lives – and loved ones — together,” the logline for the season reads. “But their differences still exist and can’t be ignored. The challenge now is not just falling in love against all odds, but staying together in spite of them.”
You can get a first look at Season 2 of “Nobody Wants This,” below:
Joanne and her sister Morgan podcast together, often talking about Joanne’s love life. In Season 2, they’re back at it.
Arian Moayed guest stars as a man named Andy in Season 2.
See? Noah and Joanne appear to be pretty in love still, snuggling up in bed.
It’s not clear what’s happening here, except that maybe Joanne is playing a sort of “get to know you” game, if we’re taking clues from the card in her hand.
Sasha and Esther are also going strong in Season 2, though some fans do hope to see him eventually end up with Morgan.
Adam Brody returns as hot rabbi Noah in Season 2.
Morgan, Joanne and Esther continue to support the Matzah Ballers.
And finally, some more snuggling for Noah and Joanne.
The Emmy-nominated series returns to Netflix on Oct. 23