Noel Clarke Drops Defamation Suit Against BAFTA Over Misconduct Claims

Actor Noel Clarke has dropped his defamation suit against BAFTA, the British Film Academy, after he was suspended by the organization last year over sexual misconduct claims.

“We note that Noel Clarke has dropped his legal action against BAFTA,” the Academy said in a statement to media via a BAFTA spokesperson. “The serious misconduct alleged in first-hand testimonies and published in The Guardian newspaper is contrary to the standards expected of a BAFTA member and the values we uphold as an arts charity and Academy. We stand by our decision to suspend his honorary award and membership as soon as the detailed allegations came to light.”

Clarke, an actor known in the U.K. for appearing in “Doctor Who” and the series “Bulletproof” and also the films “Adulthood” and “Kidadulthood,” was in April 2021 accused in an article by The Guardian of accounts from 20 women of sexual harassment, unwanted groping, inappropriate comments made on set, sharing explicit photos and videos without consent and bullying. Clarke denied all allegations except for one, admitting he once made inappropriate comments about one woman.

“In a 20-year career, I have put inclusivity and diversity at the forefront of my work and never had a complaint made against me. If anyone who has worked with me has ever felt uncomfortable or disrespected, I sincerely apologize,” Clarke said in a statement to The Guardian at the time. “I vehemently deny any sexual misconduct or wrongdoing and intend to defend myself against these false allegations.”

Following the initial accusations, ITV, Sky and the BBC all cut ties with Clarke, and BAFTA suspended Clarke’s membership as well as his recent Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema award.

The CW, which aired the first three seasons of “Bulletproof” in the U.S., removed the show from its streaming platforms, including CW Seed, after the accusations were made against Clarke, and the show was ultimately canceled.

In March of this year, London’s Metropolitan Police said it would not bring criminal charges against Clarke and decided not to launch a formal investigation into the accusation claims.

Clarke still has a defamation suit active against The Guardian.