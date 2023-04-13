Hardy Leads the Pack in Nominations for the 58th ACM Awards

County music singer and songwriter Hardy lead all acts with seven nominations at the upcoming 58th Academy of Country Music Awards.
CMA, Prime Video, and Dick Clark Productions announced the nominees on Thursday. Hosted by Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, “Country Music’s Party of the Year” will stream live exclusively on Prime Video on May 11 at 8 p.m. ET from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.
Following Hardy, Lainey Wilson has six noms. Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, and Cole Swindell all round out the pack with five nominations each.
The seven nods for Hardy include “Song of the Year” and “Artist-Songwriter of the Year.” HARDY shares three of his nominations with fellow artist and collaborator Lainey Wilson for their song “Wait in the Truck.”
Wilson received the most nods for a female artist with six nominations including “Female Artist of the Year.” She is nominated in more categories than any other artist. In 2022, Wilson won in both categories she was nominated in.
It could be a potentially historical night for Lambert. She’s already the most-awarded artist in ACM history. She received her record-breaking 17th “Female Artist of the Year” nomination (passing Reba McEntire with 16), as well as four other nominations. Lambert’s five nominations give her the opportunity to break more records following her Triple Crown Award presented at ACM Honors in the fall.
Following is the full list of nominees for the Main Awards, Studio Recording Awards, and Industry Awards categories.
MAIN AWARDS:
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
● Jason Aldean
● Kane Brown
● Luke Combs
● Miranda Lambert
● Chris Stapleton
● Carrie Underwood
● Morgan Wallen
FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
● Kelsea Ballerini
● Miranda Lambert
● Ashley McBryde
● Carly Pearce
● Lainey Wilson
MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
● Kane Brown
● Luke Combs
● Jordan Davis
● Chris Stapleton
● Morgan Wallen
DUO OF THE YEAR
● Brooks & Dunn
● Brothers Osborne
● Dan + Shay
● Maddie & Tae
● The War and Treaty
GROUP OF THE YEAR
● Lady A
● Little Big Town
● Midland
● Old Dominion
● Zac Brown Band
NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
● Priscilla Block
● Megan Moroney
● Caitlyn Smith
● Morgan Wade
● Hailey Whitters
NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
● Zach Bryan
● Jackson Dean
● ERNEST
● Dylan Scott
● Nate Smith
● Bailey Zimmerman
ALBUM OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]
● Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville – Ashley McBryde
Producer: John Osborne
Record Company-Label: Warner Music Nashville
● Bell Bottom Country – Lainey Wilson
Producer: Jay Joyce
Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records
● Growin’ Up – Luke Combs
Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton
Record Company-Label: Columbia Records
● Mr. Saturday Night – Jon Pardi
Producers: Jon Pardi, Bart Butler, Ryan Gore
Record Company-Label: Capitol Records Nashville
● Palomino – Miranda Lambert
Producers: Jon Randall, Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Mikey Reaves
Record Company-Label: Vanner Records/RCA Records Nashville
SINGLE OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]
● Heart Like A Truck – Lainey Wilson
Producer: Jay Joyce
Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records
● Never Wanted To Be That Girl – Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde
Producers: Josh Osborne, Shane McAnally
Record Company-Label: Big Machine Records/Warner Music Nashville
● She Had Me At Heads Carolina – Cole Swindell
Producer: Zach Crowell
Record Company-Label: Warner Music Nashville
● Thank God – Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown
Producer: Dann Huff
Record Company-Label: RCA Nashville
● ‘Til You Can’t – Cody Johnson
Producer: Trent Willmon
Record Company-Label: Warner Music Nashville/CoJo Music
SONG OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)]
● Sand In My Boots – Morgan Wallen
Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Josh Osborne, Michael Hardy
Publishers: Relative Music Group; Sony/ATV Accent; Sony/ATV Cross Keys Publishing; Sony/ATV
Tree Publishing
● She Had Me At Heads Carolina – Cole Swindell
Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Cole Swindell, Jesse Frasure, Mark D. Sanders, Thomas Rhett, Tim
Nichols
Publishers: Ashley Gorley Publishing Designee; Be A Light Publishing; Colden Rainey Music; EMI
Blackwood Music Inc; Songs Of Roc Nation Music; Sony Tree Publishing; Telemitry Rhythm House
Music; Universal Music Corp; WC Music Corp; Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp
● ‘Til You Can’t – Cody Johnson
Songwriters: Ben Stennis, Matt Rogers
Publishers: Anthem Canalco Publishing; Dead Aim Music; The Stennis Mightier Music
● wait in the truck – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson
Songwriters: Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt, Michael Hardy, Renee Blair
Publishers: Humerus Publishing Global; Nontypical Music; Pile of Schmidt Songs; Rednecker
Music; Relative Music Group; Round Hill Verses Publishing; Sony/ATV Accent; Sony/ATV Tree
Publishing; The Money Tree Vibez; WC Music Corp; Who Wants to Buy My Publishing
● You Should Probably Leave – Chris Stapleton
Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Chris DuBois, Chris Stapleton
Publishers: One77 Songs; Sea Gayle Music; Songs of Southside Independent Music Publishing;
Spirit Two Nashville; WC Music Corp
VISUAL MEDIA OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Producer(s)/Director(s)/Artist(s)]
● HEARTFIRST – Kelsea Ballerini
Producers: Christen Pinkston & Wesley Stebbins-Perry
Director: P Tracy
● She Had Me At Heads Carolina – Cole Swindell
Producer: Troy Jackson
Director: Spidey Smith
● Thank God – Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown
Producer: Luke Arreguin
Director: Alex Alvga
● ‘Til You Can’t – Cody Johnson
Producer: Maddy Hayes
Director: Dustin Haney
● wait in the truck – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson
Producer: Inkwell Productions
Director: Justin Clough
● What He Didn’t Do – Carly Pearce
Producer: Ryan Byrd
Director: Alexa Campbell
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
● Nicolle Galyon
● Ashley Gorley
● Chase McGill
● Josh Osborne
● Hunter Phelps
ARTIST-SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
● Luke Combs
● ERNEST
● HARDY
● Miranda Lambert
● Morgan Wallen
MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]
● At the End of a Bar – Chris Young with Mitchell Tenpenny
Producers: Chris DeStefano, Chris Young
Record Company-Label: RCA Nashville
● She Had Me At Heads Carolina [Remix] – Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina
Producer: Zach Crowell
Record Company-Label: Warner Music Nashville
● Thank God – Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown
Producer: Dann Huff
Record Company-Label: RCA Nashville
● Thinking ‘Bout You – Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter
Producer: Zach Crowell
Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records
● wait in the truck – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson
Producers: Derek Wells, HARDY, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt
Record Company-Label: Big Loud Records