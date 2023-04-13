Hardy Leads the Pack in Nominations for the 58th ACM Awards

County music singer and songwriter Hardy lead all acts with seven nominations at the upcoming 58th Academy of Country Music Awards.

CMA, Prime Video, and Dick Clark Productions announced the nominees on Thursday. Hosted by Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, “Country Music’s Party of the Year” will stream live exclusively on Prime Video on May 11 at 8 p.m. ET from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

Following Hardy, Lainey Wilson has six noms. Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, and Cole Swindell all round out the pack with five nominations each.

The seven nods for Hardy include “Song of the Year” and “Artist-Songwriter of the Year.” HARDY shares three of his nominations with fellow artist and collaborator Lainey Wilson for their song “Wait in the Truck.”

Wilson received the most nods for a female artist with six nominations including “Female Artist of the Year.” She is nominated in more categories than any other artist. In 2022, Wilson won in both categories she was nominated in.

It could be a potentially historical night for Lambert. She’s already the most-awarded artist in ACM history. She received her record-breaking 17th “Female Artist of the Year” nomination (passing Reba McEntire with 16), as well as four other nominations. Lambert’s five nominations give her the opportunity to break more records following her Triple Crown Award presented at ACM Honors in the fall.

Following is the full list of nominees for the Main Awards, Studio Recording Awards, and Industry Awards categories.

MAIN AWARDS:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

● Jason Aldean

● Kane Brown

● Luke Combs

● Miranda Lambert

● Chris Stapleton

● Carrie Underwood

● Morgan Wallen

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

● Kelsea Ballerini

● Miranda Lambert

● Ashley McBryde

● Carly Pearce

● Lainey Wilson

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

● Kane Brown

● Luke Combs

● Jordan Davis

● Chris Stapleton

● Morgan Wallen

DUO OF THE YEAR

● Brooks & Dunn

● Brothers Osborne

● Dan + Shay

● Maddie & Tae

● The War and Treaty

GROUP OF THE YEAR

● Lady A

● Little Big Town

● Midland

● Old Dominion

● Zac Brown Band

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

● Priscilla Block

● Megan Moroney

● Caitlyn Smith

● Morgan Wade

● Hailey Whitters

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

● Zach Bryan

● Jackson Dean

● ERNEST

● Dylan Scott

● Nate Smith

● Bailey Zimmerman

ALBUM OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

● Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville – Ashley McBryde

Producer: John Osborne

Record Company-Label: Warner Music Nashville

● Bell Bottom Country – Lainey Wilson

Producer: Jay Joyce

Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records

● Growin’ Up – Luke Combs

Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton

Record Company-Label: Columbia Records

● Mr. Saturday Night – Jon Pardi

Producers: Jon Pardi, Bart Butler, Ryan Gore

Record Company-Label: Capitol Records Nashville

● Palomino – Miranda Lambert

Producers: Jon Randall, Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Mikey Reaves

Record Company-Label: Vanner Records/RCA Records Nashville

SINGLE OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

● Heart Like A Truck – Lainey Wilson

Producer: Jay Joyce

Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records

● Never Wanted To Be That Girl – Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde

Producers: Josh Osborne, Shane McAnally

Record Company-Label: Big Machine Records/Warner Music Nashville

● She Had Me At Heads Carolina – Cole Swindell

Producer: Zach Crowell

Record Company-Label: Warner Music Nashville

● Thank God – Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown

Producer: Dann Huff

Record Company-Label: RCA Nashville

● ‘Til You Can’t – Cody Johnson

Producer: Trent Willmon

Record Company-Label: Warner Music Nashville/CoJo Music

SONG OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)]

● Sand In My Boots – Morgan Wallen

Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Josh Osborne, Michael Hardy

Publishers: Relative Music Group; Sony/ATV Accent; Sony/ATV Cross Keys Publishing; Sony/ATV

Tree Publishing

● She Had Me At Heads Carolina – Cole Swindell

Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Cole Swindell, Jesse Frasure, Mark D. Sanders, Thomas Rhett, Tim

Nichols

Publishers: Ashley Gorley Publishing Designee; Be A Light Publishing; Colden Rainey Music; EMI

Blackwood Music Inc; Songs Of Roc Nation Music; Sony Tree Publishing; Telemitry Rhythm House

Music; Universal Music Corp; WC Music Corp; Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp

● ‘Til You Can’t – Cody Johnson

Songwriters: Ben Stennis, Matt Rogers

Publishers: Anthem Canalco Publishing; Dead Aim Music; The Stennis Mightier Music

● wait in the truck – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson

Songwriters: Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt, Michael Hardy, Renee Blair

Publishers: Humerus Publishing Global; Nontypical Music; Pile of Schmidt Songs; Rednecker

Music; Relative Music Group; Round Hill Verses Publishing; Sony/ATV Accent; Sony/ATV Tree

Publishing; The Money Tree Vibez; WC Music Corp; Who Wants to Buy My Publishing

● You Should Probably Leave – Chris Stapleton

Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Chris DuBois, Chris Stapleton

Publishers: One77 Songs; Sea Gayle Music; Songs of Southside Independent Music Publishing;

Spirit Two Nashville; WC Music Corp

VISUAL MEDIA OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Producer(s)/Director(s)/Artist(s)]

● HEARTFIRST – Kelsea Ballerini

Producers: Christen Pinkston & Wesley Stebbins-Perry

Director: P Tracy

● She Had Me At Heads Carolina – Cole Swindell

Producer: Troy Jackson

Director: Spidey Smith

● Thank God – Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown

Producer: Luke Arreguin

Director: Alex Alvga

● ‘Til You Can’t – Cody Johnson

Producer: Maddy Hayes

Director: Dustin Haney

● wait in the truck – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson

Producer: Inkwell Productions

Director: Justin Clough

● What He Didn’t Do – Carly Pearce

Producer: Ryan Byrd

Director: Alexa Campbell

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

● Nicolle Galyon

● Ashley Gorley

● Chase McGill

● Josh Osborne

● Hunter Phelps

ARTIST-SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

● Luke Combs

● ERNEST

● HARDY

● Miranda Lambert

● Morgan Wallen

MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

● At the End of a Bar – Chris Young with Mitchell Tenpenny

Producers: Chris DeStefano, Chris Young

Record Company-Label: RCA Nashville

● She Had Me At Heads Carolina [Remix] – Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina

Producer: Zach Crowell

Record Company-Label: Warner Music Nashville

● Thank God – Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown

Producer: Dann Huff

Record Company-Label: RCA Nashville

● Thinking ‘Bout You – Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter

Producer: Zach Crowell

Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records

● wait in the truck – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson

Producers: Derek Wells, HARDY, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt

Record Company-Label: Big Loud Records