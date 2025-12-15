Bob Odenkirk Uncovers Darkness in His Small Town in First ‘Normal’ Trailer

In Bob Odenkirk’s latest action thriller, he discovers that his small town is far from “Normal.”

Odenkirk reteamed with his “Nobody” writer Derek Kolstad and producer Marc Provissiero (also from “Nobody”) for what is being described as “a kinetic neo-Western action film featuring Odenkirk as an unassuming substitute sheriff with a troubled past who, after moving to a small, sleepy town, responds to a bank robbery and unknowingly uncovers something far more explosive.”

Henry Winkler, Brendan Fletcher and Lena Headey also star in the film.

“Normal” was directed by Ben Wheatley, the eclectic English filmmaker behind “Kill List,” “High-Rise,” “Free Fire” and “Meg 2: The Trench.” The movie made its debut at the Toronto International Film Festival in the Midnight Madness program, where it was warmly reviewed. Our own critic said that “Normal” “won’t change your life nor does it reinvent the action genre, but it’s got all the right stuff to make you chuckle along just as it dives into the chaos.” Good enough for us.

The official synopsis reads: “For Sheriff Ulysses (Odenkirk), his provisional posting to the quaint Midwestern American town of Normal was meant to be a welcome respite from both his marital woes and recent moral injuries in the line of duty. But when a botched bank robbery interrupts the municipality’s tranquil pace, a dark secret is inadvertently exposed, and Ulysses soon discovers that the town is anything but its namesake.”

Odenkirk, who also came up with the story for “Normal” with Kolstad, has become something of an action star since completing his unparalleled run on “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul.” In 2021 he starred in “Nobody” and also appeared in its sequel, which Universal released earlier this year.

“Normal,” which will be Magnolia’s widest theatrical release to date, arrives on April 17, 2026.