‘Normal People’ Trailer: ‘Corrupt and Sexy’ Teen Hookups Blossom Into Real and Forbidden Feelings (Video)
Hulu’s 12-episode adaptation of Sally Rooney’s beloved YA novel premieres April 29
Jennifer Maas | March 31, 2020 @ 8:22 AM
Last Updated: March 31, 2020 @ 8:48 AM
Hulu dropped the trailer for its adaptation of Sally Rooney’s beloved YA novel “Normal People” on Tuesday, introducing you to Marianne (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and Connell (Paul Mescal), teens whose “corrupt and sexy” hookups begin to blossom into real feelings. But that possible young love is forbidden by the fact they live in two very different worlds.
Watch the trailer above to see their oh-so-complicated relationship unfold over the course of several years.
Here’s the official description for the 12-episode, half-hour drama series, which drops April 29 on Hulu and premieres April 26 on BBC Three in the UK:
Based on Sally Rooney’s New York Times best-selling novel, “Normal People” tracks the tender but complicated relationship of Marianne and Connell from the end of their school days in a small-town west of Ireland to their undergraduate years at Trinity College. At school, he’s well-liked and popular, while she’s lonely, proud and intimidating. But when Connell comes to pick up his mother from her cleaning job at Marianne’s house, a strange and indelible connection grows between the two teenagers – one they are determined to conceal. A year later, they’re both studying in Dublin and Marianne has found her feet in a new social world but Connell hangs at the side lines, shy and uncertain. Honest, smart and intoxicating, “Normal People” sees the pair weave in and out of each other’s lives and explores just how complicated intimacy and young love can be.
Hulu’s “Normal People” was adapted by Rooney alongside Alice Birch and Mark O’Rowe. Executive producers include Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe and Anna Ferguson for Element Pictures. Rooney and Lenny Abrahamson, who directed the first six episodes of the show, are also executive producing. Hettie McDonald directed the back half of the drama.
The series is an Element Pictures production for Hulu and BBC Three.
Spring TV 2020: Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows (Photos)
Spring has finally sprung and with the changing of the seasons comes the changing of many channels as a slew of shows are about to premiere. In honor of the months that bring showers and flowers, TheWrap has rounded up the start dates for not just the new and returning shows on Fox, ABC, NBC, CBS and The CW, but also the ones for the eagerly-anticipated series hitting cable channels and streaming services this spring. Click through our gallery to find out when your favorite spring shows will be back and when your (possible) new favorites will debut.
Series: "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars" Net: Showtime Premiere Date: Friday, June 5 Time: N/A
Showtime
Series: "Taste the Nation With Padma Lakshmi" Net: Hulu Premiere Date: Friday, June 19 Time: N/A
Getty
1 of 78
Here’s when 128 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back
Spring has finally sprung and with the changing of the seasons comes the changing of many channels as a slew of shows are about to premiere. In honor of the months that bring showers and flowers, TheWrap has rounded up the start dates for not just the new and returning shows on Fox, ABC, NBC, CBS and The CW, but also the ones for the eagerly-anticipated series hitting cable channels and streaming services this spring. Click through our gallery to find out when your favorite spring shows will be back and when your (possible) new favorites will debut.