‘Normal People’ Trailer: ‘Corrupt and Sexy’ Teen Hookups Blossom Into Real and Forbidden Feelings (Video)

Hulu dropped the trailer for its adaptation of Sally Rooney’s beloved YA novel “Normal People” on Tuesday, introducing you to Marianne (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and Connell (Paul Mescal), teens whose “corrupt and sexy” hookups begin to blossom into real feelings. But that possible young love is forbidden by the fact they live in two very different worlds.

Watch the trailer above to see their oh-so-complicated relationship unfold over the course of several years.

Here’s the official description for the 12-episode, half-hour drama series, which drops April 29 on Hulu and premieres April 26 on BBC Three in the UK:

Based on Sally Rooney’s New York Times best-selling novel, “Normal People” tracks the tender but complicated relationship of Marianne and Connell from the end of their school days in a small-town west of Ireland to their undergraduate years at Trinity College. At school, he’s well-liked and popular, while she’s lonely, proud and intimidating. But when Connell comes to pick up his mother from her cleaning job at Marianne’s house, a strange and indelible connection grows between the two teenagers – one they are determined to conceal. A year later, they’re both studying in Dublin and Marianne has found her feet in a new social world but Connell hangs at the side lines, shy and uncertain. Honest, smart and intoxicating, “Normal People” sees the pair weave in and out of each other’s lives and explores just how complicated intimacy and young love can be.

Hulu’s “Normal People” was adapted by Rooney alongside Alice Birch and Mark O’Rowe. Executive producers include Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe and Anna Ferguson for Element Pictures. Rooney and Lenny Abrahamson, who directed the first six episodes of the show, are also executive producing. Hettie McDonald directed the back half of the drama.

The series is an Element Pictures production for Hulu and BBC Three.