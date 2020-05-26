AMC dropped the trailer for the second season of its supernatural horror series “NOS4A2,” and we’re sad to say that Charlie Manx is back to seek revenge on poor Vic — and he brought along his creepy, child-hypnotizing candy canes.

The series returns on June 21 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on AMC and BBC America, along with stars Zachary Quinto and Ashleigh Cummings. The cast also includes Jahkara Smith, Olafur Darri Olafsson, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Virginia Kull, Jonathan Langdon, Ashley Romans, Jason David and Mattea Conforti.

Here is the description for Season 2 from AMC:

“NOS4A2’s second season picks up eight years after the events of season one. Vic McQueen (Ashleigh Cummings) remains more determined than ever to destroy Charlie Manx (Zachary Quinto). Charlie, having faced his own mortality, emerges desperate for revenge against Vic. This time, he sets his sights on the person who means most to Vic – her eight-year-old son Wayne. The race for Wayne’s soul sends Vic and Charlie on a high-speed collision course, forcing both to confront the mistakes of their pasts in order to secure a hold on Wayne’s future.”

The AMC series is based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Joe Hill, son of Stephen King. Hill executive produces “NOS4A2” along with showrunner Jami O’Brien (“Fear the Walking Dead,” “Hell on Wheels”). AMC Studios produces in association with Tornante Television.