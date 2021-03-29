HBO Max Renews ‘The Not-Too-Late Show With Elmo’ for Season 2

“The Not-Too-Late Show With Elmo” has been renewed for Season 2 at HBO Max, the streaming service said Monday.

New episodes of the live-action preschool variety series will premiere this fall.

Per HBO Max and Sesame Workshop, “Production for The Not-Too-Late Show’s second season is now underway at Kaufman Astoria Studios in New York. The new season will expand on the last, promising even more excitement, more interactive games, and a whole new look! Decked out in his suit and tie, Elmo will return as the furry red host with the most; Cookie Monster will continue as Elmo’s co-host, with the rest of the Sesame Street Muppets pitching in as cast and crew. Each episode will feature celebrity guests, musical performances, and plenty of opportunities for preschoolers and their families to get up and play along.”

“We’re thrilled to continue creating new Sesame Street adventures with HBO Max, giving children and families new ways to explore the neighborhood they love,” Ed Wells, Sesame Workshop’s executive vice president and head of global media and education, said. “This season of ‘The Not-Too-Late Show’ is packed with all new ways to learn and play together; we can’t wait for kids and families to experience it.”

“Elmo is one of the most beloved characters in the world, and we are so lucky we get to hang out with him on HBO Max,” Amy Friedman, head of kids and family programming for Warner Bros., added. “We think everyone, especially our preschool audience, will be delighted with this reimagined second season – it’s the ultimate family playdate.”

The first season of “The Not-Too-Late Show With Elmo” premiered May 27, 2020 with the launch of HBO Max. The little furry red monster’s guests on Season 1 included Jimmy Fallon, Kacey Musgraves, The Jonas Brothers, Blake Lively, Jonathan van Ness, H.E.R., Ciara, Dan + Shay, Jason Sudeikis and Ben Platt, among others.