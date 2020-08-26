PBS Science Series NOVA Launches First Podcast, ‘NOVA Now’ (Exclusive)

PBS’ long-running science documentary series “NOVA” is getting the audio treatment.

For the first time since its launch in 1974, NOVA will have its own podcast, “NOVA Now.” The first episode will debut on Aug. 27.

Dr. Alok Patel, a pediatrician and medical news expert, will host “NOVA Now.” This will be Patel’s second show for PBS, he also co-hosts a digital series called “PARENTALOGIC” with comedian Bethan Van Delft, which examines the science behind parenting.

The new podcast will be produced by Boston-based PBS member station WGBH and podcast network PRX.

“‘NOVA’ is one of the country’s most trusted science media sources, and as a public media entity it’s crucial that our content be as accessible and available as possible,” said Julie Cort, co-executive producer of “NOVA.”

Also Read: Why Disney (and Disney+) Needs the Streaming-First Release of 'Mulan' to Succeed

“NOVA Now” will be distributed on Apple Podcasts, Google Play and Spotify. Podcasts are proving to be an increasingly rewarding way for brands to connect with a younger audience, and PBS looks to capitalize on that.

“These are exciting and important stories, and we want everyone to be able to engage with science in whatever way that works for them, whether that’s a YouTube video, a podcast, or a visit to our website,” Cort added. “With Alok helming ‘NOVA Now’ — our first podcast — we’re poised to foster a new generation of NOVA fans, and to reintroduce ourselves to others on an ongoing basis.”

Patel said the show will cover a range of topical news items each week and will likely have a focus on coronavirus at first, but will also examine timely news not related to the pandemic.

“With each week bringing news of COVID-19 vaccine research, new studies about mask efficacy, and a myriad of non-pandemic developments, from climate change to CRISPR, it’s more critical than ever that we are able to distinguish scientific fact from fiction,” Patel said. “I’m thrilled to work with NOVA to share these fascinating, timely stories with our listeners.”