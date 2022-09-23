NPR’s Chief News Executive Nancy Barnes to Exit

NPR’s top news executive, Nancy Barnes, announced Friday that she was exiting the public broadcaster after NPR CEO John Lansing decided to create a chief content officer above her, the network reported.

Barnes, who had overseen NPR’s news operations since 2018 after five years as executive editor of the Houston Chronicle, is expected to leave at the end of November.

“As many of you have noted to me and others, there is increasingly overlap between the News and Programming divisions,” Barnes wrote in a memo to staff Friday afternoon. “Now is the right time for me to pursue some other opportunities.”

A rep for NPR did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

More to come…