Ntertain Sets Unscripted ‘Los Montaner’ Family Docuseries as First Project

Ntertain, the recently launched multimedia company from Neion16’s Lex Borrero, music mogul Tommy Mottola and Range Media Partners, announced on Monday the start of the development and production for its first original series, “Los Montaner.”

The docuseries centers on the most viral and influential family in Latin music, Los Montaner. In addition to getting the world’s attention with chart topping music, The Montaner family have become household sensations through their social media audience of over 150 million and over eight billion video content views.

Borrero will executive produce the series, with Range Media Partners co-financing the project, handling global sales of the series. Production will shoot globally, as the crew follows the daily life of the Montaner family.

The series will feature:

Music icon & multiple Latin Grammy nominee & Lifetime Achievement Awardrecipient Ricardo Montaner

Marlene Rodriguez, Ricardo’s wife, and filmmaker

Award-winning recording artist and member of Mau y Ricky, Ricky Montaner

Actress, model, and TV host, Stefi Roitman, fiance of Ricky Montaner

Award-winning recording artist and member of Mau y Ricky, Mau Montaner

Sara Escobar, creative director, wife of Mau Montaner

Actress, singer, songwriter, Evaluna Montaner

Camilo Echeverry, Evaluna’s husband and Latin Grammy Award winning singer, songwriter.

NTERTAIN was founded earlier this month as a new entertainment and media company focusing on the creation, development and production of premier content across all mediums centered on Latin talent, brands and culture.