20 Stars Who’ve Posted Nude Selfies, From Lizzo to John Legend (Photos)

We're marking #NationalSelfieDay by looking at the biggest exhibitionists: From Miley Cyrus to Geraldo Rivera, here are stars who have mastered the art of nude selfies.
Instagram
Chrissy Teigen
The model wished her friend Marisa Matins a happy birthday on Instagram -- by posing completely nude behind her husband, John Legend. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY @MARISAMXO,” Teigen captioned the picture.
Instagram
Miley Cyrus
Cyrus is the queen of nude selfies, and the singer has often sparked controversy with her raunchy and revealing Instagram posts and outfits.
Instagram
Nicki Minaj
With plenty of risque nude selfies to choose from, Minaj let her hair down for this one.
Instagram
Lizzo
The "Juice" singer used this nude selfie to get real about toxic beauty standards, captioning her post, "Normally I would fix my belly and smooth my skin but baby I wanted show u how I do it au natural."
Instagram
Kim Kardashian
Kardashian broke the internet when she posted a nude selfie in March 2016 with the caption, "When you're like I have nothing to wear LOL." The pic spawned backlash from some, and support from others.
Instagram
Emily Ratajkowski
Ratajkowski often flaunts her physique on Instagram, like when she posted a nude selfie in support of Kim Kardashian's steamy photo.
Instagram
Nikita Dragun
Makeup guru and entrepreneur Nikita Dragun channeled her inner Ariel, captioning her post, "the little transgender mermaid 🧜🏽♀️."
Twitter
Chelsea Handler
Handler set the internet aflame when she posted a topless picture of herself on a horse in protest of Instagram's no-nipple policy. Her photo was removed, but she kept uploading it. In February 2015, she uploaded the pic to Twitter with the caption, "Thanks for having me Twitter."
[Note: we censored this image]
Twitter
Geraldo Rivera
In 2013, Rivera posted a bathroom mirror selfie with the caption, "70 is the new 50." He later removed it, blaming the incident on tequila.
Instagram
Justin Bieber
The "Sorry" singer sure likes to bare his butt on Instagram -- once on a tropical vacation in 2015, and again during a camping trip.
Instagram
The Game
The rapper made headlines in 2015 after Justin Bieber's butt pic with a snap in his briefs.
Instagram
John Legend
In response to the outrage over Bieber's butt pic, Chrissy Teigen posted a picture of her husband's backside to Instagram.
Instagram
Tara Reid
The "American Pie" star likes to post pictures of herself in a bikini, but during a New Year's vacation in Mexico, Reid posted a picture on Instagram in which she appeared to be completely naked.
Instagram
Christina Aguilera
The "Genie in a Bottle" singer wanted to get "personal" with her fans, and posted a mirror selfie wearing nothing but a leopard print hat and pink undies.
Instagram
Demi Lovato
The singer stripped down for Instagram in 2016, captioning the image, "What's wrong with being confident? #vanityfair #CONFIDENT"
Instagram
Tyson Beckford
The model posted several racy pictures on his Snapchat, and this one was posted to his Instagram as well.
Instagram
Nikita Dragun & Brentman Rock
Nikita Dragun honored her best friend Bretman Rock for his birthday in this beautiful nude shoot.
Liam Payne
In July 2019, former One Direction singer Liam Payne had no trouble showing off his well-toned bod in a retweeted image shown side by side with a shot of a naked Kate Moss in a director's chair.
Ansel Elgort
In April 2020, the "Baby Driver" star posted a nude shot of himself in an outdoor shower (with his hand barely covering his privates) to raise money for Brooklyn hospitals in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Curiously, the photo was taken by his father, acclaimed photographer Arthur Elgort.
Aly & AJ
The childhood icons showed off the cover of their EP "Sanctuary" and proudly posted that this photo showed off their natural curves and was completely unedited.