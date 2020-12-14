We've Got Hollywood Covered
|

20 Stars Who’ve Posted Nude Selfies, From Lizzo to John Legend (Photos)

TheWrap takes a look at Hollywood’s biggest social exhibitionists

Beatrice Verhoeven | December 14, 2020 @ 5:15 AM
nude selfies

We're marking #NationalSelfieDay by looking at the biggest exhibitionists: From Miley Cyrus to Geraldo Rivera, here are stars who have mastered the art of nude selfies.

chrissy teigen nude photo
Instagram

Chrissy Teigen 

The model wished her friend Marisa Matins a happy birthday on Instagram -- by posing completely nude behind her husband, John Legend. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY @MARISAMXO,” Teigen captioned the picture.

 

Miley Cryrus nude
Instagram

Miley Cyrus 

Cyrus is the queen of nude selfies, and the singer has often sparked controversy with her raunchy and revealing Instagram posts and outfits.

Nicki Minaj nude
Instagram

Nicki Minaj 

With plenty of risque nude selfies to choose from, Minaj let her hair down for this one.

nude selfies
Instagram

Lizzo 

The "Juice" singer used this nude selfie to get real about toxic beauty standards, captioning her post, "Normally I would fix my belly and smooth my skin but baby I wanted show u how I do it au natural."

Kim Kardashian nude
Instagram

Kim Kardashian 

Kardashian broke the internet when she posted a nude selfie in March 2016 with the caption, "When you're like I have nothing to wear LOL." The pic spawned backlash from some, and support from others.

Emily Ratajkowski nude
Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski 

Ratajkowski often flaunts her physique on Instagram, like when she posted a nude selfie in support of Kim Kardashian's steamy photo.

nude selfies
Instagram

Nikita Dragun

Makeup guru and entrepreneur Nikita Dragun channeled her inner Ariel, captioning her post, "the little transgender mermaid 🧜🏽‍♀️."

Chelsea Handler nude
Twitter

Chelsea Handler

Handler set the internet aflame when she posted a topless picture of herself on a horse in protest of Instagram's no-nipple policy. Her photo was removed, but she kept uploading it. In February 2015, she uploaded the pic to Twitter with the caption, "Thanks for having me Twitter."

[Note: we censored this image]

Geraldo Rivera Nude
Twitter

Geraldo Rivera

In 2013, Rivera posted a bathroom mirror selfie with the caption, "70 is the new 50." He later removed it, blaming the incident on tequila.

Instagram

Justin Bieber

The "Sorry" singer sure likes to bare his butt on Instagram -- once on a tropical vacation in 2015, and again during a camping trip. 

The Game nude
Instagram

The Game

The rapper made headlines in 2015 after Justin Bieber's butt pic with a snap in his briefs.

John Legend Butt Picture
Instagram

John Legend

In response to the outrage over Bieber's butt pic, Chrissy Teigen posted a picture of her husband's backside to Instagram. 

Tara Reid nude
Instagram

Tara Reid 

The "American Pie" star likes to post pictures of herself in a bikini, but during a New Year's vacation in Mexico, Reid posted a picture on Instagram in which she appeared to be completely naked. 

Christina Aguilera nude
Instagram

Christina Aguilera 

The "Genie in a Bottle" singer wanted to get "personal" with her fans, and posted a mirror selfie wearing nothing but a leopard print hat and pink undies.

Demi Lovato nude
Instagram

Demi Lovato 

The singer stripped down for Instagram in 2016, captioning the image, "What's wrong with being confident? #vanityfair #CONFIDENT"

Tyson Beckford nude
Instagram

Tyson Beckford 

The model posted several racy pictures on his Snapchat, and this one was posted to his Instagram as well. 

nude selfies
Instagram

Nikita Dragun & Brentman Rock

Nikita Dragun honored her best friend Bretman Rock for his birthday in this beautiful nude shoot.

liam payne naked selfie

Liam Payne 

In July 2019, former One Direction singer Liam Payne had no trouble showing off his well-toned bod in a retweeted image shown side by side with a shot of a naked Kate Moss in a director's chair.

ansel elgort nude selfie

Ansel Elgort 

In April 2020, the "Baby Driver" star posted a nude shot of himself in an outdoor shower (with his hand barely covering his privates) to raise money for Brooklyn hospitals in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Curiously, the photo was taken by his father, acclaimed photographer Arthur Elgort.

nude selfies

Aly & AJ

The childhood icons showed off the cover of their EP "Sanctuary" and proudly posted that this photo showed off their natural curves and was completely unedited.