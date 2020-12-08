Nurses

Ratings: NBC’s ‘Nurses’ Premiere Beat a ‘Bull’ Rerun, at Least

by | December 8, 2020 @ 8:32 AM

“Nurses” followed fellow hospital drama “Transplant” from Canada to NBC

NBC imported “Nurses” last night, though really everyone just watched football anyway. Look, this is still America.

Fox and ABC both had NFL games last night, which make their initial Nielsen numbers subject to a significant adjustment in final figures. The pro pigskin left NBC and CBS in the ratings dust — among adults 18-49, at least.

