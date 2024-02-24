How Exactly NVIDIA Is Pulling This Off

It’s not yet March and I’m already admitting defeat on my prediction that NVIDIA would remain flat in 2024. The company’s stock is up 64% this year, adding $700 billion in market cap since January. Its earnings report this week soundly beat expectations with a 265% revenue increase, sparking a $277 billion stock market pop on Thursday, the largest single-day jump in history. So I’ll say it here, mea culpa.

While NVIDIA’s competition is indeed rising, as I reported in December, competitors like AMD and Intel have struggled to match its software advantage, which is proving to be a key lock-in, one I underestimated last year. NVIDIA’s customers buy its A100 and H100 chips to train and run AI models, but do that work via NVIDIA’s proprietary software.