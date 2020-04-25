NY Times’ Bret Stephens Clobbered for Op-Ed Saying ‘America Shouldn’t Have to Play by New York Rules’

“Does anyone edit Stephens? Does anyone even do a cursory fact check?” a Twitter user asks

| April 25, 2020 @ 10:58 AM Last Updated: April 25, 2020 @ 11:05 AM
New York Times Bret Stephens

New York Times opinion writer Bret Stephens was hit with a flood of backlash over his Friday column opposing a national lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic and, in the process, what many considered insulting the citizens of New York State.

Stephens’ latest column, titled “America Shouldn’t Have to Play by New York Rules,” notes that if “New York City proper were a state, it would have suffered more fatalities than 41 other states combined.” A horrific fact that does not go unnoticed by anyone, especially those living in New York.

But he then goes on to write, “No wonder so much of America has dwindling sympathy with the idea of prolonging lockdown conditions much further. The curves are flattening; hospital systems haven’t come close to being overwhelmed; Americans have adapted to new etiquettes of social distancing.”

A Reuters poll on April 21 showed that “despite scattered protests, most Americans support shelter-in-place,” writing, “72% of adults in the United States said people should stay at home ‘until the doctors and public health officials say it is safe.’ That included 88% of Democrats, 55% of Republicans, and seven in 10 independents.”

As of Saturday, New York State has more than 271,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and over 16,000 deaths.

Rebuttals to Stephens’ piece immediately began to flow in on social media, calling him out on his facts and “irresponsible” reporting.

“Hey Bret Stephens (who you can’t even @ anymore) and @nytopinion, this assertion in your column today has no basis in fact. Polls show wide majority support for stay-at-home orders and opposition to reopening too aggressively. What you call ‘much of America’ is a fringe position,” one Twitter user wrote.

And there were others. Lots of them. Here are a few:

