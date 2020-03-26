This year’s Governors Ball music festival in New York City has been canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak, event organizers said on Thursday.

The annual festival was set to take place June 5-7. Headline artists this year included Tame Impala, Solange, Vampire Weekend, Miley Cyrus and Missy Elliott.

“Simply put–due to current government mandates and the evolving situation in NYC, it is neither safe nor prudent to move forward with our June dates,” festival organizers said in a statement. “The well-being of our fans, artists, staff, vendors, partners, and the surrounding NYC community is always our #1 priority.”

Governors Ball typically attracts around 50,000 attendees per day. The organizers said they looked at ways to potentially move the event to later in the year, but a “myriad of planning and logistical issues” made it infeasible. Instead, they plan to come back with a new festival in 2021. Ticket holders for this year’s event can request a refund.

The festival’s cancelation comes as a number of other major music events have been called off due to COVID-19, including Ultra Music Festival and Glastonbury. This year’s Coachella music festival was postponed from its usual April dates to October.

You can read Governors Ball’s full statement here.