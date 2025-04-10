CBS Anchor Chokes Up While Reporting Live That NYC Helicopter Crash Killed 6: ‘Not Just Another Day’ | Video

A CBS News anchor fought back tears while reporting on Thursday’s fatal helicopter crash in the Hudson River near New York City.

During CBS New York’s live coverage of the crash, anchor Kristine Johnson learns in the middle of her reporting that all six passengers on the helicopter – three adults and three children – died in the crash. Johnson fought through a wave of emotions and was audibly tearful as she continued her coverage.

“This never, ever escapes me when you have to cover these types of stories on what you believe to be, will be, a normal day and it turns out to be anything but,” she said.

Johnson added: “This is not the news you ever want to hear. This is not just another day in the office.”

Watch the moment around the 65-minute mark in the CBS New York video below:

The fatalities of the crash include the pilot and a family of five visiting from Spain. The helicopter in question was a Bell 206 – a widely used model for sightseeing and other commercial flying. According to reports, the helicopter broke apart mid-air and hit the Hudson River upside down.

The crash is just the latest in a long string of publicized aviation incidents in 2025. Most notable among them was the American Airlines crash back in January where a jet carrying around 64 passengers struck a military Black Hawk helicopter over Ronald Reagan Airport while it was descending to land in Washington D.C. The crash became the deadliest aviation incident since 2001.

President Donald Trump was quick to blame former Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg for ruining the Federal Aviation Administration in the wake of the crash.

“He’s a disaster. He was a disaster as a mayor. He ran his city into the ground, and he’s a disaster. Now he’s just got a good line of bulls–t,” Trump said. “The Department of Transportation is [the] government agency charged with regulating civil aviation. Well, he runs it, 45,000 people, and he’s run it right into the ground with his diversity. So I had to say that it’s terrible.”