New York Comic Con’s first-ever virtual convention kicks off Thursday, with a slew of panels for new TV series like “Utopia,” “The Stand” and “The Walking Dead: World Beyond,” plus reunions of fan-favorite shows like “Lost” and “Smallville,” along with events for movies “Freaky” and “Spontaneous” and a few other films, and tons and tons of comic-book Q&As.

Hosted by NYCC parent ReedPop and dubbed New York Comic Con’s “Metaverse,” the online event will run Thursday-Sunday as the virtual replacement for New York Comic Con 2020. The NYCC Metaverse panels will stream on New York Comic Con’s YouTube channel.

Per ReedPop, “In addition to panels streaming live & on-demand exclusively via YouTube, fans will be able to participate in talent Q&A’s during panels, turn every panel into a watch party and geek out with other fans using YouTube’s Comments, Community Tab, and Live Chat features.”

See below for a list of must-see TV and film-centric “Metaverse” panels and their descriptions, courtesy of New York Comic Con. Find the full schedule of panels here.

THURSDAY, OCT. 8

CBS All Access’ “Star Trek” Universe

The beloved panel returns to New York Comic Con with a special virtual edition, featuring exclusive back-to-back conversations with casts and producers from the “Star Trek” universe on CBS All Access, alongside a few special surprise guests. Join the creator of STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS, Mike McMahan, and series voice cast for a special edition of CBS All Access’ official “Star Trek” after-show, “The Ready Room,” as they dive into the season one finale with host Wil Wheaton. Voice cast appearing include Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells, Eugene Cordero, Dawnn Lewis, Jerry O’Connell, Fred Tatasciore and Gillian Vigman. Be the first to learn the latest about STAR TREK: DISCOVERY before season three premieres on Thursday, Oct. 15, exclusively on CBS All Access. Join series stars Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman and Wilson Cruz; new cast members David Ajala, Blu del Barrio and Ian Alexander; and series co-showrunners and executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise, for an exclusive conversation on what’s in store for the U.S.S. Discovery crew. Moderated by Sarah Rodman of Entertainment Weekly.

WHEN: Thursday, Oct. 8 at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT

“Wolfwalkers”

Join directors Tomm Moore and Ross Stewart for a deeper look at Wolfwalkers, a new Apple Original Film. Alongside Cartoon Saloon’s Maria Pareja (production designer), Sandra Andersen (character designer), and Mark Mullery (assistant director), they’ll offer insights into the creative process and answer questions directly from fans. From Cartoon Saloon, the Oscar®-nominated animation studio behind The Secret of Kells and co-produced with Mélusine Productions, comes a magical tale of an unlikely friendship between two girls in 17th-century Ireland. A young apprentice hunter, Robyn Goodfellowe (voiced by Honor Kneafsey), and her father, Bill (Game of Thrones’ Sean Bean), journey to Ireland to help wipe out the last wolf pack. But everything changes when Robyn befriends a free-spirited girl named Mebh (Eva Whittaker) from a mysterious tribe rumored to transform into wolves by night. Coming Soon to Apple TV+.

WHEN: Thursday, Oct. 8 at 1:05 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT

“Doctor Who”

BBC AMERICA, in partnership with HBO Max, spotlight “Doctor Who” and the series’ return to New York Comic Con with the Doctor herself, Jodie Whittaker, and companion Yaz, played by Mandip Gill. Together with moderator Melanie McFarland, TV Critic for Salon.com, they will look back at their epic past two seasons in the TARDIS, which have been packed with shocking twists, turns and surprises, and discuss their favorite moments to date. The two stars return in BBC AMERICA’s highly-anticipated Doctor Who Festive Special, “Revolution of the Daleks,” premiering this holiday season. “Doctor Who” is a BBC AMERICA co-production with BBC Studios. In the U.S., “Doctor Who” premieres exclusively on BBC AMERICA with past seasons available to stream exclusively on HBO Max.

WHEN: Thursday, Oct. 8 at 1:40 p.m. ET/10:40 a.m. PT

“X-Men” | The Art and Making of the Animated Series

Meet the creative team behind one of the most celebrated, revolutionary animated TV shows of all time as they discuss their new book, X-Men: The Art and Making of the Animated Series, by Eric Lewald (series showrunner) and Julia Lewald (series writer). The Lewalds are joined by other celebrated creators who helped make X-Men: The Animated Series, including Larry Houston (series producer/director), Rick Hoberg (series artist), Stephanie Graziano (production), and Sven Larsen (VP, Licensed Publishing for Marvel). Panelists will discuss what it’s like to develop, pitch, design, write, draw, direct, and produce a hit animated series, while showcasing never-before-seen production and promotional materials from the art book.

WHEN: Thursday, Oct. 8 at 1:45 p.m. ET/10:45 a.m. PT

“Truth Seekers”

Join executive producer and series star Nick Frost (Hot Fuzz), along with co-stars Samson Kayo (Timewasters), Emma D’Arcy (Hanna), Susan Wokoma (Year of the Rabbit), and Malcolm McDowell (A Clockwork Orange), as they discuss the making of this hilarious eight-episode supernatural horror comedy series about a team of part-time paranormal investigators, who team up to uncover and film ghost sightings across the UK, sharing their adventures on an online channel for all to see. Discussion and Q&A moderated by IGN’s Terri Schwartz.

WHEN: Thursday, Oct. 8 at 2:15 p.m. ET/11:15 a.m. PT

“Marvel’s Black Panther: Sins of the King”

Step into Wakanda with Emmy-nominated William Jackson Harper and the award-winning writing team for Marvel’s Black Panther: Sins of the King, from Serial Box. Get an inside look into the upcoming immersive e-book and audiobook series and be the first to hear an exclusive audio excerpt from William Jackson Harper (The Good Place), who will be narrating the series.

WHEN: Thursday Oct. 8 at 2:20 p.m. ET/11:20 a.m. PT

“Utopia”

A twisted, eight-episode thriller about a group of young comic fans who discover the conspiracy in a graphic novel is real, and embark on a high-stakes adventure to save humanity from the end of the world. Join writer and executive producer Gillian Flynn (Gone Girl) and series stars John Cusack (High Fidelity), Rainn Wilson (The Office), Sasha Lane (American Honey), Ashleigh LaThrop (Fifty Shades Freed), Dan Byrd (Cougar Town), Desmin Borges (You’re The Worst), and Cory Michael Smith (Gotham) for a Q&A moderated by Variety’s Danielle Turchiano.

WHEN: Thursday, Oct. 8 at 3:05 p.m. ET/12:05 p.m. PT

“Alex Rider”

Join author and executive producer Anthony Horowitz (Foyle’s War) and series star Otto Farrant (Salmon Fishing in Yemen) for a Q&A discussion as they preview this coming of age spy-thriller series, based on the best-selling, global phenomenon book franchise, prior to its November 13th premiere on IMDb TV, Amazon’s free streaming service. The series follows a London based teenager named Alex Rider, who has unknowingly been trained since childhood for the dangerous world of espionage, and now finds himself reluctantly working undercover to investigate his uncle’s death in a remote boarding school called Point Blanc.

WHEN: Thursday, Oct. 8 at 3:55 p.m. ET/12:55 p.m. PT

“The Boys”

Join The Boys’ cast and showrunner as they answer fans’ burning questions and tease what’s to come in advance of the shocking finale of the critically-acclaimed second season. Based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, The Boys is a fun and irreverent take on what happens when superheroes – who are as popular as celebrities – abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. The even more intense and insane Season Two, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, finds The Boys on the run from the law, hunted by the Supes, and trying to regroup and fight back against Vought.

WHEN: Thursday, Oct. 8 at 4:15 p.m. ET/1:15 p.m. PT

IDW Presents – The World of “Locke & Key”

Unlock what’s next in the world of Locke & Key, now a hit Netflix original series! Join New York Times best-selling author Joe Hill (Full Throttle, NOS4A2, Dying is Easy) and legendary artist Gabriel Rodríguez in conversation with series editor Chris Ryall, as they welcome you back to Keyhouse. Be the first to hear more about the next wave of comics and graphic novels in the Locke & Key franchise!

WHEN: Thursday, Oct. 8 at 4:20 p.m. ET/1:20 p.m. PT

“Invincible”

Join creator and executive producer Robert Kirkman (The Walking Dead) live as he teases what fans can anticipate from this upcoming adult animated series, based on his iconic comic book by the same name, which revolves around 17-year old Mark Grayson, who’s just like every other guy his age – except his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man.

WHEN: Thursday, Oct. 8 at 4:50 p.m. ET/1:50 p.m. PT

Live with Tenacious D! | The Post-Apocalypto Graphic Novel Spotlight

Join Jack Black and Kyle Gass for a LIVE New York Comic Con celebration of their new book, Post-Apocalypto: The Graphic Novel from Fantagraphics! Post-Apocalypto finds Tenacious D thrust into a world of complete and utter destruction following the drop of an atomic bomb. Surviving the attack in classic cinematic fashion (a good old imperishable 1950s refrigerator), the duo quickly learn that new forms of evil have spawned from the blast. One thing becomes apparent – for humanity to prevail, Tenacious D must save the world. With unimaginable twists and turns, an insane visit to the White House, a time machine, a space adventure, and the help of some tried-and-true daddy issues, Post-Apocalypto is as hilarious as it is political, and as brilliant and multi-faceted as its incredible creators.

WHEN: Thursday, Oct. 8 at 4:55 p.m. ET/1:50 p.m. PT

“The Expanse”

Led by cast member Dominique Tipper, The Expanse cast and creators will give fans their first look at the highly anticipated 5th season on Amazon Prime Video. Expect in-depth conversation and a thrilling peak into what they’re most excited for fans to encounter in the next chapter of the Hugo Award winning sci-fi series. The Expanse seasons 1-4 are available to stream now on Amazon Prime Video.

WHEN: Thursday, Oct. 8 at 5:10 p.m. ET/2:10 p.m. PT

Marvel vs. DC: Russo Brothers & Kevin Smith Talk Superheroes & Quibi’s “Slugfest”

“Slugfest” EPs Joe and Anthony Russo and legends from DC and Marvel reflect on the complex and storied relationship between the two comic book powerhouses. See exclusive content from this upcoming Quibi docuseries and a live chat with the panelists. Moderated by filmmaker, actor, comedian, author, podcaster, and lifelong comic book fan Kevin Smith.

WHEN: Thursday, Oct. 8 at 5:45 p.m. ET/2:45 p.m. PT

The Sound of “The Sandman” with Neil Gaiman and Friends

In celebration of the first-ever audio adaptation of “The Sandman” — based on the bestselling DC graphic novel series that rewrote all the rules — Audible will bring together master storyteller Neil Gaiman, aural auteur Dirk Maggs, and other special guests to reveal the creative process behind this groundbreaking audio production. Panelists will discuss how the source material, including the detailed notes for illustrators in Gaiman’s original manuscripts, was painstakingly taken off the page and brought to life in a fully-immersive listening experience featuring a 68-member, all-star cast led by James McAvoy, cinematic soundscape, and original music score.

WHEN: Thursday, Oct. 8 at 6:05 p.m. ET/3:05 p.m. PT

“Snowpiercer”

Snowpiercer stars Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs, Sean Bean, Rowan Blanchard and showrunner Graeme Manson reveal exclusive details and a sneak peek at Season 2.

WHEN: Thursday, Oct. 8 at 6:20 p.m. ET/3:20 p.m. PT

Rise of the Black Black Superheroes | Are Black Women Finally Flying High on TV?

Black women are at last taking up space in superhero shows — space that was previously mostly male and almost always white. TV Guide editor Keisha Hatchett, a contributor to TV Guide’s package “Rise of the Black superheroes” moderates a conversation with influential Black women changing the face of superhero shows: writer/producer Aida Croal; journalist and geek influencer Karama Horne a.k.a.- theblerdgurl; actor/stuntwoman Carrie Bernans; and Emmy-winning director/producer Neema Barnette.

WHEN: Thursday, Oct. 8 at 6:40 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT

Hulu’s “Woke”

Join the Cast and Executive Producers from the hit Hulu & Sony Pictures Television series, Woke for an in-depth discussion about the show and why it is so relevant for today’s times

WHEN: Thursday, Oct. 8 at 7:15 p.m. ET/4:15 p.m. PT

“Spontaneous”

Katherine Langford, Charlie Plummer, director Brian Duffield and more share behind-the-scenes stories about making the explosively funny movie SPONTANEOUS, an outrageous new teen love story about high school students who begin inexplicably exploding…literally. The film debuts on premium video-on-demand and Digital on October 6. Based on the novel Spontaneous, the satirical comedy also stars Hayley Law, Yvonne Orji, Rob Huebel and Piper Perabo.

WHEN: Thursday, Oct. 8 at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT

Hulu’s “Books of Blood”

Step into uncharted and forbidden territory, joining the cast and creator of Hulu’s upcoming film BOOKS OF BLOOD for a screening and conversation around the film. Based on Clive Barker’s acclaimed horror anthology, the film will take audiences on a journey through three uncanny tales tangled in space and time. Moderated by Meagan Navarro of Bloody Disgusting, panelists include Director, Brannon Braga, and cast Britt Robertson, Rafi Gavron, Anna Friel, Freda Foh Shen, and Yul Vazquez.

WHEN: Thursday, Oct. 8 at 10:35 p.m. ET/7:35 p.m. PT

FRIDAY, OCT. 9

“Stath Lets FLats”

Watch cult estate agent sitcom Stath Lets Flats come to life at NYCC x MCM Metaverse with stars Jamie Demetriou (Fleabag, Paddington 2), Natasia Demetriou (What We do in the Shadows), Kiell Smith-Bynoe (Ghosts, Friday Night Dinner), Al Roberts (King Gary, Flowers), and Ash Atalla, Managing Director, Roughcut TV (The Office, The IT Crowd) in conversation about the UK’s worst letting agent and his colleagues.

WHEN: Friday, Oct. 9 at 8 a.m. ET/5 a.m. PT

“The Stand”

Based on Stephen King’s iconic post-apocalyptic novel of the same name, the much-anticipated limited event series asks the question “where will you stand?” in the ultimate fight between good and evil. Join series stars Whoopi Goldberg, James Marsden, Greg Kinnear, Amber Heard, Jovan Adepo, Odessa Young and Owen Teague alongside showrunner Benjamin Cavell and executive producer Taylor Elmore, as they discuss bringing this epic story to life and what fans can expect when the series premieres Thursday, Dec. 17, exclusively on CBS All Access. Moderated by Anthony Breznican of Vanity Fair.

WHEN: Friday, Oct. 9 at 12:40 p.m. ET/9:40 a.m. PT

“The Watch”

Dive into the thrilling fantasy world of BBC AMERICA’s newest series “The Watch,” featuring a discussion with cast and executive producers, special guests and a first look at the series. “The Watch” follows an unlikely group of misfits, The City Watch, who are forced to find the guts to save the world, surprising even themselves in the process. The comedic yet thrilling series pits trolls, werewolves, wizards and other improbable heroes against an evil plot to resurrect a great dragon which would lead to the destruction of life as they know it. Moderator – actress Yvette Nicole Brown (“Community”) – joins panelists and series stars Richard Dormer (“Game of Thrones”), Lara Rossi (“I May Destroy You”), Adam Hugill (“1917”), Jo Eaton-Kent (“Don’t Forget the Driver”) and Marama Corlett (“Blood Drive”), along with executive producers Simon Allen (“The Musketeers”) and Richard Stokes (“Broadchurch”).

WHEN: Friday, Oct. 9 at 1:15 p.m. ET/10:15 a.m. PT

“Batman Beyond”

Two bat-men and the amazing woman who brought them together! Join Will Friedle, Kevin Conroy, and Andrea Romano as they look back on 20+ years since Terry McGinnis put on the cowl.

WHEN: Friday, Oct. 9 at 1:30 p.m. ET/10:30 a.m. PT

“The Ghost and Molly McGee”

Greetings from “The Ghost and Molly McGee” – Be the first to venture into the fantastical world of the new animated series “The Ghost and Molly McGee,” before it launches on Disney Channel. Meet the cast: Ashly Burch (Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet), Dana Snyder (Aqua Teen Hunger Force), along with Creator and Executive Producers Bill Motz, Bob Roth and Executive Producer Steve Loter as they discuss their influences for the show and reveal an exclusive sneak-peek months before it airs! You cannot miss this spooky, magical adventure! Moderated by Doug Bensimon, Creative Director – Current Series.

WHEN: Friday, Oct. 9 at 1:50 p.m. ET/10:50 a.m. PT

“Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous”

Join executive producers Colin Trevorrow and Scott Kreamer, consulting producer Zack Stentz, story editor Josie Campbell, and staff writers Sheela Shrinivas, Rick Williams and Bethany Johnson as they take you inside the writers’ room of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous.

WHEN: Friday, Oct. 9 at 2:40 p.m. ET/11:40 a.m. PT

“Resident Alien”

Be among the first to see 10 minutes of SYFY’s new series Resident Alien, followed by a virtual Q&A with star Alan Tudyk (Firefly, Rogue One), writer/executive producer Chris Sheridan (Family Guy), and cast members Sara Tomko (Once Upon A Time), Corey Reynolds (The Closer), Alice Wetterlund (Silicon Valley), and Levi Fiehler (Mars) moderated by IGN Editorial Manager, Laura Prudom. The series, based on the Dark Horse comic, follows a stranded alien’s entertaining attempts to fit into small-town American life while keeping his true identity under wraps and pursuing his own mysterious agenda.

WHEN: Friday, Oct. 9 at 4:55 p.m. ET/1:55 p.m. PT

“American Gods”

#GodSquad are you ready for divine intervention? Stream with your favorite gods as they journey to Lakeside and talk all things Season 3 of the hit STARZ Original Series “American Gods.” Following his discovery last season that Mr. Wednesday is his father, Shadow attempts to break away and assert himself as his own man. As he settles into life in Lakeside, he uncovers a dark secret while exploring questions of his own divinity. Guided on this spiritual journey by the gods of his Black ancestors, the Orishas, Shadow must decide exactly who he is — a god seeking veneration or a man in service of the “we.”

WHEN: Friday, Oct. 9 at 5:35 p.m. ET/2:35 p.m. PT

“American Gods” Live Q&A

Join Ricky Whittle, Yetide Badaki and Bruce Langley Live after the American Gods panel!

WHEN: Friday, Oct. 9 at 6:20 p.m. ET/3:20 p.m. PT

Blumhouse’s “Freaky”

From the deliciously debased mind of writer-director Christopher Landon, Blumhouse’s Freaky (out Friday, Nov. 13) offers a twisted take on the body-swap movie, as a teenage girl (Blocker’s Kathryn Newton) switches bodies with a relentless serial killer (Vince Vaughn).

Join writer-director Christopher Landon, the film’s stars–Vince Vaughn, Kathryn Newton, Celeste O’Connor, Misha Osherovich–and Jason Blum for a rollicking, riotous conversation about their pitch-black horror comedy and the bloodthirsty hell of high school. Moderated by Variety’s Jenelle Riley.

WHEN: Friday, Oct. 9 at 6:40 p.m. ET/3:40 p.m. PT

“Archer”

“Archer,” FX Networks’ award-winning animated comedy series about the world’s greatest spy and his cohorts, returns to NYCC for the ultimate trivia battle royale in celebration of the show’s 11th action-packed season, premiering Wednesday, September 16 at 10pm ET/PT on FXX. Play along with series stars H. Jon Benjamin, Aisha Tyler, Judy Greer, Chris Parnell, Amber Nash and Lucky Yates as they mine their memories and test their knowledge for this not-to-be-missed foray into the trivia daaaanger zoooone, hosted by Executive Producer Casey Willis. And don’t forget to catch up on all seasons of “Archer,” available for streaming via FX on Hulu.

WHEN: Friday, Oct. 9 at 7:20 p.m. ET/4:20 p.m. PT

Hulu’s “Monsterland”

You can’t escape what lives within! Discover the monsters and unpack the thought-provoking tales brought to life in Hulu’s new series, Monsterland, based on the collection of short stories from Nathan Ballingrud’s “North American Lake Monsters.” Join cast members and creator/showrunner Mary Laws as they delve into the nightmares and share a look at what happened behind-the-scenes. All 8 episodes of “Monsterland” premiere Friday, October 2nd on Hulu.

WHEN: Friday, Oct. 9 at 7:55 p.m. ET/4:55 p.m. PT

Marvel’s “M.O.D.O.K.”

First Look At Hulu & Marvel’s “M.O.D.O.K.” Everyone’s favorite big-headed, egomaniacal supervillain is coming to Hulu! Get an exclusive first look at the upcoming adult animated series, Marvel’s “M.O.D.O.K.,” hear from creators Patton Oswalt and Jordan Blum and meet our hilarious cast of characters voiced by Aimee Garcia, Ben Schwartz and Melissa Fumero. Marvel’s “M.O.D.O.K.” is coming soon to Hulu.

WHEN: Friday, Oct. 9 at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT

Hulu’s “Helstrom”

There’s about to be one hell of a Helstrom family reunion and you are all invited! Join the cast and creator of Hulu’s upcoming horror series, “Helstrom,” as they discuss what went into bringing this twisted comic to life and answer fans’ burning questions. All 10 episodes of “Helstrom” premiere Friday, October 16th on Hulu.

WHEN: Friday, Oct. 9 at 9:05 p.m. ET/6:05 p.m. PT

“Seis Manos”

Join the creative team and cast members on a deep dive into Seis Manos as they reflect on their favorite moments and reveal lots of behind-the-scenes secrets. Panelists include: Brad Graeber (Co-creator), Álvaro Rodríguez (Co-creator), Daniel Dominguez (Writer), Willis Bulliner (Director), Jonny Cruz (Voice of Jesus), & Angélica Vale (Voice of Garcia).

WHEN: Friday, Oct. 9 at 9:50 p.m. ET/6:50 p.m. PT

SATURDAY, OCT. 10

“Steven Universe: End of an Era”

Join Steven Universe series creator Rebecca Sugar and author Chris McDonnell as they discuss Steven Universe: End of an Era (Abrams Books), the new art book that features concept art, storyboards, background paintings, and exclusive interviews about one of the most progressive, imaginative, and beloved animated series of our time. Joined by Kat Morris (writer, storyboard supervisor, supervising director) and Alonso Ramirez Ramos (producer, director on Steven Universe Future), the panel will explore the process of creating season four through Steven Universe Future, as well as the show’s incredible legacy.

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 10 at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT

“Doctor Who: Time Lord Victorious”

Hear from producer James Goss on how Time Lord Victorious came together, and join Joe Sugg, Nicholas Briggs, and Ayesha Antoine for a sneak peak of the upcoming animated series Daleks!

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 10 at 10:50 a.m. ET/7:50 a.m. PT

“A Discovery of Witches”

Take a journey to the fascinating and treacherous world of Elizabethan London as Sky original drama A Discovery of Witches returns for season two. Enjoy a sneak peek at the new magical series, adapted by Bad Wolf from Deborah Harkness’s bestselling All Souls trilogy, including an introduction by Deborah herself and Bad Wolf Executive Producer Lachlan MacKinnon, as well as a Q&A with key cast Matthew Goode, Teresa Palmer, Ed Bluemel, Adelle Leonce and Steven Cree who will gather from the set of the infamous Congregation- in Wolf Studios Wales – where witches, daemons and vampires meet and where they are also filming season 3.

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 10 at 12:15 p.m. ET/9:15 a.m. PT

“Evil”

Return to the riveting world of Evil, the critically acclaimed psychological mystery that examines the origins of evil along the dividing line between science and religion. Join series stars Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi, Michael Emerson, Christine Lahti, and Kurt Fuller, along with co-creators and executive producers Robert and Michelle King for a conversation around Season 1 and a hint of what’s to come in Season 2, which returns to CBS later this year. Created by Robert and Michelle King, the series focuses on a skeptical female psychologist who joins a priest-in-training and contractor as they investigate the Church’s backlog of unexplained mysteries, including supposed miracles, demonic possessions and hauntings. Their job is to assess if there’s a logical explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work.

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 10 at 1:10 p.m. ET/10:10 a.m. PT

“Smallville” Cast | 20 Years of Fandom, Friendship & Flying

Join Tom Welling, Erica Durance, Sam Witwer, Laura Vandervoort, and Michael Rosenbaum on this look back at this groundbreaking show and a look ahead at what’s next for this Super-group.

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 10 at 1:45 p.m. ET/10:45 a.m. PT

“Fear The Walking Dead”

“Fear the Walking Dead” will present a panel for the series’ upcoming sixth season, premiering Sunday, October 11 at 9 PM ET/8c. Season six of “Fear the Walking Dead” explores what has become of the unlikely family once united by a mission to help those in need. After being torn apart by Virginia (Colby Minifie) and her Pioneers, the group is now dispersed across her far-reaching settlements. Morgan’s (James) last message at the end of season five implored the group to “Live” and this season we’ll see what that means to each of them. Some will find the stability and opportunity within Virginia’s communities to be intriguing, some will sink into darkness, while others will fight back against what has been forced upon them. Life behind Virginia’s walls will test each and every one of them in different ways, forcing them to define who they are in this new world.

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 10 at 2:35 p.m. ET/11:35 a.m. PT

“The Walking Dead: World Beyond”

“The Walking Dead: World Beyond” returns to NYCC as the third series in wildly successful “The Walking Dead” Universe. The series is set to premiere Sunday, October 4 at 10 PM ET/9c. “The Walking Dead: World Beyond” delves into a new mythology and story that follows the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world. Two sisters along with two friends leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers, known and unknown, living and undead on an important quest. Pursued by those who wish to protect them and those who wish to harm them, a tale of growing up and transformation unfurls across dangerous terrain, challenging everything they know about the world, themselves and each other. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. But all of them will find the truths they seek.

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 10 at 3:10 p.m. ET/12:10 p.m. PT

“The Walking Dead”

“The Walking Dead” will present a panel at NYCC spotlighting episode 1016, “A Certain Doom,” which will air as a standalone episode Sunday, October 4 at 9 PM ET/8c. In “The Walking Dead’s,” “A Certain Doom,” Beta engages the final battle of the Whisperer War.

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 10 at 3:45 p.m. ET/12:45 p.m. PT

“The Hunger Games”

For the first time ever, the creative professionals behind the Hunger Games come together for one must-see event. David Levithan (Editor of the Hunger Games books) joins in conversation with Nina Jacobson (Producer of the Hunger Games films) to share their behind-the-scenes experiences in bringing this wildly popular series to life. From bookshelf to big screen, it’s a lot of work being the real-life Gamemasters of a worldwide phenomenon! Watch as these creative forces reminisce about their time with The Districts and learn more about the Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. Let the games begin!

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 10 at 3:45 p.m. ET/12:45 p.m. PT

The Grishaverse

Leigh Bardugo (King of Scars, Ninth House) is a #1 New York Times bestselling author of fantasy novels and the creator of the Grishaverse. The Grishaverse (coming soon to Netflix in an original series titled Shadow and Bone) spans the Shadow and Bone Trilogy, the Six of Crows Duology, The Language of Thorns, and the King of Scars Duology–with more to come. In this virtual NYCC program, she’s joined by the showrunner of the Netflix adaptation, Eric Heisserer (Birdbox, Arrival) to discuss all things Grishaverse, including two new October titles: The Lives of Saints and Shadow and Bone: The Collector’s Edition.

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 10 at 4:35 p.m. ET/1:35 p.m. PT

1:1 with Paul W.S. Anderson

In this career-spanning conversation with Polygon senior editor Matt Patches, writer-producer-director Paul W.S. Anderson shares the stories behind his biggest blockbusters, and gives fans an exclusive look at his latest adaptation: A live-action take on Capcom’s Monster Hunter starring Milla Jovovich, Tony Jaa, Tip ‘T.I.’ Harris, Meagan Good, Diego Boneta and Ron Perlman.

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 10 at 4:55 p.m. ET/1:55 p.m. PT

“Pet”

How much would you sacrifice in the name of love? Dominic Monaghan (The Lord of the Rings trilogy) takes us on a journey through the making of Pet – a psychological horror meets a dark and disturbing love story. Not for the faint-hearted! Pet is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video in the US, and Signature Entertainment presents Pet on Amazon Prime Video on 9 October in the UK.

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 10 at 5:45 p.m. ET/2:45 p.m. PT

“Relic”

Join Bella Heathcote (The Man in the High Castle, The Neon Demon) in this behind the scenes look at psychological horror movie Relic, that sees three generations haunted by an insidious presence that consumes their family’s home. Relic is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV in the US, and Signature Entertainment presents Relic in Cinemas and Digital on 30 October in the UK.

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 10 at 6:05 p.m. ET/3:05 p.m. PT

“Love and Monsters”

Go behind the scenes of the wildly imaginative, post-apocalyptic adventure that’s filled with LOVE AND MONSTERS. Starring Dylan O’Brien, Jessica Henwick, Michael Rooker and Ariana Greenblatt, the film arrives on premium video-on-demand and Digital October 16. #LoveAndMonsters

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 10 at 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT

“Lost” Anniversary Fan Q&A With Damon Lindelof and Carlton Cuse

Join the showrunners of the hit TV series for this special, one-time event where they’re answering fans’ burning questions, moderated by Josh Horowitz! Be sure to submit your own using the #lostinthemetaverse hashtag.

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 10 at 7:25 p.m. ET/4:25 p.m. PT

“Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal”

Join Genndy Tartakovsky and the crew of Adult Swim’s animated show Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal, as they take you on a journey through the process of creating the show, from the original ideas and drawings to the evolution of the animation, storytelling and music.

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 10 at 8:25 p.m. ET/5:25 p.m. PT

SUNDAY, OCT. 11

“ANIMANIACS”

The Warner brothers, Yakko and Wakko, and the Warner sister Dot are heading home to the Warner Bros. Water Tower. But first they’re making a quick stop at NY Comic Con to give the fans an exclusive first look at their brand-new series coming soon to Hulu. Join executive producer Wellesley Wild, co-executive producer Gabe Swarr and voice cast members Rob Paulsen, Tress MacNeille, Jess Harnell and Maurice LaMarche for a lively panel that will most definitely be zany to the max. “Animaniacs” is produced by Amblin Television in association with Warner Bros. Animation and premieres on Hulu on Friday, November 20.

WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 11 at 1:05 p.m. ET/10:05 a.m. PT

“What We Do in the Shadows”

Fresh off its eight (8!) Emmy nominations, “What We Do in the Shadows” returns to New York Comic Con for a LIVE discussion with the cast and producers. Come with your burning questions about vampires, slayers, ghosts, necromancers and … Jackie Daytona! Named “TV’s funniest comedy” by Rolling Stone, “What We Do in the Shadows” is a documentary-style look into the daily (or rather, nightly) lives of four vampires who’ve “lived” together for hundreds of years. Joining the conversation will be series stars Matt Berry, Kayvan Novak, Natasia Demetriou, Harvey Guillén, Mark Proksch and the creative team. Seasons 1 and 2 are now available on FX on Hulu. BAAAAT!

WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 11 at 1:40 p.m. ET/10:40 a.m. PT

“Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts”

Take a final journey inside the post-apocalyptic wonderland of Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts before season three hits Netflix October 12. Join executive producers Radford Sechrist and Bill Wolkoff, story editors Joanna Lewis and Kristine Songco, and voice cast as they preview the final season.

WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 11 at 2:15 p.m. ET/11:15 a.m. PT

“DC’s Stargirl”

“DC’s Stargirl” creator/executive producer Geoff Johns joins series stars Brec Bassinger (Bella & the Bulldogs, All Night), Yvette Monreal (Rambo: Last Blood, Faking It), Anjelika Washington (Tall Girl, Girl’s Room), Cameron Gellman (Heathers), and Meg DeLacy (The Fosters), as they relive the first season’s most epic moments. Join your favorite Blue Valley residents as they share behind-the-scenes tales and scoop on what’s to come for Season 2. DC’s “Stargirl: The Complete First Season” is currently available to own on Digital, Blu-ray, DVD, and now streaming on The CW app.

WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 11 at 3:25 p.m. ET/12:25 p.m. PT

“Big Hero 6”

Join Disney XD’s “Big Hero 6 The Series” stars Ryan Potter, Scott Adsit, Jamie Chung, Brooks Wheelan, Khary Payton and Lucas Neff and executive producers Mark McCorkle, Bob Schooley and Nick Filippi as they discuss the trajectory of the beloved animated superhero comedy series and share sneak peeks of season three. Moderated by Jeffrey R. Epstein, co-host of “D23 Inside Disney” podcast.

WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 11 at 4:00 p.m. ET/1:00 p.m. PT

“One Day at a Time”

Join the Cast and Executive Producers to discuss One Day at a Time returning to CBS after forty years, the future of the Sony Pictures Television series and importance of Latinx representation on television. Moderated by Ariana Romero, Senior TV Critic at Refinery29.

WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 11 at 4:35 p.m. ET/1:35 p.m. PT

Quick Bites of Fright: Sam Raimi & More on Quibi’s Darker Side

Watch a three-part panel on Quibi’s horror and thriller series, including never-before-seen footage: Director Mary Harron (American Psycho), writer/creator Ben Ketai, and actor AnnaSophia Robb talk body horror and The Expecting; Rebecca Thomas, Chosen Jacobs, and Sophie Thatcher discuss mood and murder in When The Streetlights Go On; and Sam Raimi spills behind-the-scenes details on 50 States of Fright. Moderated by Grae Drake.

WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 11 at 5:45 p.m. ET/2:45 p.m. PT

“The Freak Brothers”

Based on Gilbert Shelton’s acclaimed comics “The Fabulous Furry Freak Brothers” that sold 40 million copies worldwide, this new adult animated series is set in modern day San Francisco and features four cannabis-loving, time-travelling “Freaks” from the late 1960s – Freewheelin’ Franklin Freek (Woody Harrelson), Phineas T. Phreakears (Pete Davidson), Fat Freddy Freekowtski (John Goodman) and Fat Freddy’s Cat aka “Kitty” (Tiffany Haddish). Join some of the cast, Executive Producers and Showrunners for what is sure to be a hysterical conversation as they discuss bringing this 50-year-old comic book series back to life as an adult animation. This incredible cast (which includes Workaholics alums Adam Devine and Blake Anderson) and veteran Hollywood production team are set to release their 3 Freaks, Cat and bevy of other characters into the wild later this year.

WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 11 at 6:35 p.m. ET/3:35 p.m. PT

“Pennyworth”

Join series stars Jack Bannon (Alfred Pennyworth), Ben Aldridge (Thomas Wayne) and Paloma Faith (Bet Sykes) as well as executive producer Bruno Heller for plenty of behind-the-scenes scoop about Pennyworth’s upcoming second season, in a virtual panel moderated by Damian Holbrook (TV Guide). This one-hour drama series follows Alfred Pennyworth, a former British SAS soldier in his 20s, who forms a security company in 1960s London and goes to work with young billionaire Thomas Wayne, who has not yet become Bruce Wayne’s father. Season one of Pennyworth is currently available to watch on EPIX and the EPIX NOW app.

WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 11 at 7:10 p.m. ET/4:10 p.m. PT

“The Good Doctor”

Join the Cast and Executive Producers from the hit ABC & Sony Pictures Television series, The Good Doctor. David Shore, Freddie Highmore, and the cast will break down the season three finale and give fans an exclusive inside peek into what’s to come in the two-part season four premiere “Frontline,” about the Covid-19 pandemic.

WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 11 at 7:45 p.m. ET/4:45 p.m. PT

“Nancy Drew”

Nancy Drew stars Kennedy McMann (Nancy Drew), Scott Wolf (Carson Drew), Alex Saxon (Ace), Leah Lewis (George Fan), Maddison Jaizani (Bess Marvin), Tunji Kasim (Ned “Nick” Nickerson) and Riley Smith (Ryan Hudson), will be joined by creator/executive producer Noga Landau and showrunner/executive producer Melinda Hsu Taylor to discuss The CW’s hit drama.

WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 11 at 8:50 p.m. ET/5:50 p.m. PT

“Lovecraft Country” – SPFX Makeup Masterclass with Carey Jones

Lovecraft Country SPFX Makeup Supervisor Carey Jones discusses his experience, his craft, and how he helped bring the world of Lovecraft Country to life.

WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 11 at 10:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. PT

“Lovecraft Country” – Illustrating for TV Masterclass with Afua Richardson

Lovecraft Country Comic Book Artist Afua Richardson discusses her experience, her craft, and how she used her craft within the storyline within Lovecraft Country.

WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 11 at 10:35 p.m. ET/7:35 p.m. PT