Former President Barack Obama and presidential candidate Joe Biden criticized Trump for taking “no responsibility” for the pandemic response in the U.S.

“Can you imagine standing up when you’re president saying it’s not my responsibility, I take no responsibility?” former Vice President Biden said, referring to Trump’s comments in March that he doesn’t “take responsibility at all” for America’s testing shortages.

“Those words didn’t come out of our mouths when we were in office,” Obama responded.

Their comments were featured in a teaser trailer for an upcoming one-on-one interview between the two that’s scheduled to air on Thursday. The conversation is being rolled out as part of Biden’s presidential campaign and, when promoting the teaser trailer on Wednesday, Biden tweeted, “44 + 46” — a nod to Obama’s presidency and Biden’s potential presidency.

As the two are seen getting out of a car and entering into a room while remaining socially distant, Biden can be heard commenting on Trump’s “inability” to “relate” to others.

“I don’t understand his inability to get a sense of what people are going through. He just can’t relate in any way,” Biden said.

“It all starts with being able to relate,” Obama said. “If you can sit down with a family and see your own family and the struggles that you’ve gone through or your parents went through or your kids are going through, if you can connect those struggles with somebody else’s struggles, then you’re going to work hard for them.”