‘Obi-Wan Kenobi': Kumail Nanjiani, Joel Edgerton and O’Shea Jackson Among 9 Cast in Disney+ Event Series

Obi-Wan Kenobi is going to need a bigger ship: Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie have all joined Ewan McGregor, Hayden Christensen and Indira Varma in the cast for upcoming Disney+ event series “Obi-Wan Kenobi.”

Edgerton and Piesse will reprise their roles as Owen and Beru Lars from the previous films.

The story for “Obi-Wan Kenobi” begins 10 years after the dramatic events of 2005’s “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith” where Jedi master Kenobi (McGregor) faced his greatest defeat, the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned into evil Sith Lord Darth Vader (Christensen).

If that spoiled anything for you, catch up already — it’s 2021.

Also Read: 'Game of Thrones' Vet Indira Varma Joins 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Series at Disney+

“Obi-Wan Kenobi,” which will begin production in April, marks the returns of McGregor and Christensen to their respective iconic “Star Wars” roles.

Varma, who like the big boys was a previously announced addition to the cast, is best known for her role as Ellaria Sand on “Game of Thrones.” Her on-screen husband on that HBO epic, Oberyn Martell, was portrayed by Pedro Pascal, who currently stars on “The Mandalorian” as the title character.

So, kind of a new “six degrees” game going on here, with many fewer degrees.

Also Read: Could the Infamous 'Star Wars Holiday Special' End Up on Disney+?

“Obi-Wan Kenobi” is directed by Deborah Chow, director of two critically acclaimed episodes of “The Mandalorian,” Season 1.

The event series is executive-produced by Chow, McGregor, Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan and writer Joby Harold. The casting director is Carmen Cuba.

“Obi-Wan Kenobi” is one of numerous “Star Wars” series headed to Disney+ in the near future, following the success of “The Mandalorian.” There are three spinoffs of the Jon Favreau-led series: “Ahsoka,” “Rangers of the New Republic” and “The Book of Boba Fett,” along with a “Rogue One” prequel starring Diego Luna, and Leslye Headland’s “Acolyte.”

An animated series, “Bad Batch,” will debut in May.