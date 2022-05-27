WARNING: Spoilers ahead for the first episode of “Obi-Wan Kenobi” on Disney+

Disney+ has added a content warning to the premiere episode of the new series “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” in light of recent events. The addition came on Friday, after many “Star Wars” fans were both perplexed and a bit upset after the premiere debuted on Thursday night.

“Although this fictional series is a continuation of the story from Star Wars movies filmed many years ago, some scenes may be upsetting to viewers in light of the recent tragic events,” the note reads in the “details” section of the show. “Warning: Contains violence involving children.”

The warning comes thanks to the first minutes of the new Disney+ series, in which audiences are taken through a recap of the events of the prequels, showing exactly where Obi-Wan’s story left off. But when the recap finishes, the story doesn’t immediately begin 10 years later. Instead, audiences are once again shown the moment that Chancellor Palpatine issued Order 66 — the execution of all Jedi — to clone troopers across the galaxy.

Only this time, we see it from the perspective of a class of younglings. As they work with their Jedi teacher, clones storm in and begin shooting. The teacher immediately rushes to defend their students, engaging in battle, and trying to rush them out. Eventually, the master is killed, and the students are left to fend for themselves.

For some viewers, releasing the series without a content warning ahead of the episode was a massive blunder, considering the parallels the scene has to the events of the horrific mass shooting in Texas this week, which left 19 children and two teachers dead. “I feel like after this week Disney REALLY should’ve put a warning on this episode,” one person tweeted. “I was not prepared for that.”

Another criticized Disney+ for not having “really read the room.”

We all know how #ObiWan starts but I feel like after this week Disney REALLY should've put a warning on this episode. I was not prepared for that. — Britt Rivera (@kindamoviesnob) May 27, 2022

This is not a spoiler, but….. I don't think Disney+ really read the room with that opening #ObiWan scene, jfc — Sam Machkovech ☂ (@samred) May 27, 2022

just a warning for anyone watching kenobi, bc i needed that warning, intro to first ep involves order 66 and in light of recent events its v hard to watch — itzy🦋🇲🇽 ✨ (@itzybitzyminnie) May 27, 2022

The lack of a warning was particularly surprising for some, considering Netflix added one to the Season 4 premiere of “Stranger Things” this week, before it debuted.

On Thursday, it was announced that the season 4 premiere of “Stranger Things” — which premiered on Friday, the same date “Obi-Wan Kenobi” was originally set for, before a surprise early release Thursday night — would have a content warning ahead of the episode, as the first eight minutes contained graphic images of dead children.

Some “Obi-Wan” viewers put out the warning themselves on Twitter, given the lack of a heads-up in the “Star Wars” series. “If this weeks tragedy is weighing heavily on you, i really recommend skipping the opening scene,” one person wrote.

Others were simply furious. “Given recent events you think Disney could have edited out that opening scene to the Obi-Wan show? Jesus,” another wrote. “I’ve edited videos a day before launch for a major brand before. It can be done. Now isn’t a good time to watch Jedi schoolchildren die during Order 66 is all I’m saying.”

Disney did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

You can read more reactions to the opening scene of “Obi-Wan Kenobi” below.

I was excited to watch #ObiWanKenobi with my son until the opening scene – a senselessly violent school massacre. @Disney could have easily cut the scene or pushed the premiere. That they didn’t is a reminder of how little we value our children and how much we love our violence. — Patrick Witty (@patrickwitty) May 27, 2022

Not an Obi-Wan spoiler, but a gentle warning: the first scene takes place in the Jedi Temple mid-Order-66.



Just want anyone else feeling fragile about "People With Guns Entering Room Full of Kids" to be aware of that before they start, 'cause it hit me harder than i expected — Chris Wilson (@The_CJWilson) May 27, 2022

hate doing kenobi spoilers but if this weeks tragedy is weighing heavily on you, i really recommend skipping the opening scene.



starts with a bunch of clones firing on a class of jedi younglings during order 66. honestly, just some god awful timing, but still hard to watch rn. — trev (@trevvubus) May 27, 2022

Content warning: The first episode of #ObiWanKenobi opens with a flashback to Order 66 and a Jedi instructor protecting younglings. After recent events, I found it difficult to watch and will have to try again later. — That Chip Guy (@2minutetimelord) May 27, 2022

Given recent events you think Disney could have edited out that opening scene to the Obi-Wan show? Jesus. I've edited videos a day before launch for a major brand before. It can be done.



Now isn't a good time to watch Jedi schoolchildren die during Order 66 is all I'm saying. — Bill Cass (@paperwaspnest) May 27, 2022

i cannot believe @disneyplus didn't delay obi-wan kenobi knowing it opened with that scene. who made that decision?! — fury hiatus (@Jenny_Trout) May 27, 2022

Watching Obi Wan Kenobi and I can’t help but question if keeping the opening scene of a school massacre was a good idea considering recent events. #Kenobi #Disney #DisneyPlus #StarWars — Jeff Davolt (@JefferyDavolt) May 27, 2022