WARNING: Spoilers ahead for the first episode of “Obi-Wan Kenobi” on Disney+
Disney+ has added a content warning to the premiere episode of the new series “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” in light of recent events. The addition came on Friday, after many “Star Wars” fans were both perplexed and a bit upset after the premiere debuted on Thursday night.
“Although this fictional series is a continuation of the story from Star Wars movies filmed many years ago, some scenes may be upsetting to viewers in light of the recent tragic events,” the note reads in the “details” section of the show. “Warning: Contains violence involving children.”
The warning comes thanks to the first minutes of the new Disney+ series, in which audiences are taken through a recap of the events of the prequels, showing exactly where Obi-Wan’s story left off. But when the recap finishes, the story doesn’t immediately begin 10 years later. Instead, audiences are once again shown the moment that Chancellor Palpatine issued Order 66 — the execution of all Jedi — to clone troopers across the galaxy.
Only this time, we see it from the perspective of a class of younglings. As they work with their Jedi teacher, clones storm in and begin shooting. The teacher immediately rushes to defend their students, engaging in battle, and trying to rush them out. Eventually, the master is killed, and the students are left to fend for themselves.
For some viewers, releasing the series without a content warning ahead of the episode was a massive blunder, considering the parallels the scene has to the events of the horrific mass shooting in Texas this week, which left 19 children and two teachers dead. “I feel like after this week Disney REALLY should’ve put a warning on this episode,” one person tweeted. “I was not prepared for that.”
Another criticized Disney+ for not having “really read the room.”
The lack of a warning was particularly surprising for some, considering Netflix added one to the Season 4 premiere of “Stranger Things” this week, before it debuted.
On Thursday, it was announced that the season 4 premiere of “Stranger Things” — which premiered on Friday, the same date “Obi-Wan Kenobi” was originally set for, before a surprise early release Thursday night — would have a content warning ahead of the episode, as the first eight minutes contained graphic images of dead children.
Some “Obi-Wan” viewers put out the warning themselves on Twitter, given the lack of a heads-up in the “Star Wars” series. “If this weeks tragedy is weighing heavily on you, i really recommend skipping the opening scene,” one person wrote.
Others were simply furious. “Given recent events you think Disney could have edited out that opening scene to the Obi-Wan show? Jesus,” another wrote. “I’ve edited videos a day before launch for a major brand before. It can be done. Now isn’t a good time to watch Jedi schoolchildren die during Order 66 is all I’m saying.”
Disney did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.
You can read more reactions to the opening scene of “Obi-Wan Kenobi” below.