Octavio Pisano and Julianna Martinez Leaving ‘Law & Order: SVU’ After Season 26

Two “Law & Order: SVU” regulars, Octavio Pisano and Julianna Martinez, will leave the NBC procedural after the end of Season 26, NBC confirmed to TheWrap on Tuesday.

Pisano has played Detective Joe Velasco since Season 23, while Martinez, who plays Detective Kate Silva, only joined the series this season.

“SVU” is one of NBC’s strongest dramas but has not yet officially been renewed for Season 27 or beyond, but the two actors will not be returning even if it is.

In 2024, the pick-up of the Dick Wolf-produced series had already been announced in March.

A renewal has not yet come through for original series “Law & Order,” which is currently in Season 24. “Law & Order: Organized Crime,” in which former “SVU” star Christopher Meloni reprises his role as Elliot Stabler, premiered with Season 5 on its new streaming home, Peacock, on April 17.

“SVU” stars Mariska Hargitay as Captain Olivia Benson, who leads the Special Victims Crime Unit of the NYPD in Manhattan.

The procedural also stars Ice-T as Sgt. Fin Tutuola, Peter Scanavino as ADA Sonny Carisi , Kevin Kane as Detective Terry Bruno and Aimé Donna Kelly as Captain Renee Curry. Kelli Giddish recurs as former SVU detective Amanda Rollins, who now works for NYPD’s Intelligence Unit and often joins Benson on challenging cases.

The Season 26 finale, in which Benson investigates a string of sexual assaults on local female psychiatrists, airs on May 15.