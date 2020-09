Brad Paisley Forces Rainn Wilson to Do an ‘Office’ Quote That Is Definitely Jim’s, Not Dwight’s (Video)

Rainn Wilson has a lot of memorable quotes from his time playing Dwight Schrute on “The Office,” but on Wednesday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” guest host Brad Paisley made the (innocent) mistake of asking him to say a line that was never actually his.

See, the Grammy winner’s sons, Huck and Jasper, are busy binge-watching “The Office” for the first time, and when they found out he’d be filling in for Jimmy Kimmel on the night Wilson stopped by to talk about his new show “Utopia,” they demanded dad ask him for a “Bears. Beets. ‘Battlestar Galactica.'”

Hey, we’re sure Paisley had the best of intentions, but Wilson is quick to mock him — and his kids — for requesting Wilson repeat what is actually a quote said by John Krasinski’s Jim Halpert while he’s impersonating Dwight.

“Seriously? You want me to be a trained monkey on your show?” Wilson says, teasing Paisley. “Second of all, Dwight actually never said those words. That was Jim who said those words to Dwight, Huck and Jasper, OK, idiots?”

No, no, no, it’s fine. Wilson will do it.

Huck and Jasper (and you viewers at home), you can get your “Bears. Beets. ‘Battlestar Galactica'” from Wilson around the 3:18-minute mark in the video above.

And you can see the original scene below.