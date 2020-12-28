The Office Steve Carell

NBC

Will ‘The Office’ Still Be a Monster Streaming Hit When It Jumps From Netflix to Peacock?

by | December 28, 2020 @ 12:15 PM

Netflix customers loved Dunder Mifflin, but how many will migrate over to Peacock?

You’ve probably heard that certain former NBC sitcom is set to move from Netflix to Peacock when the clock mercifully runs out on 2020. Beginning Jan. 1, “The Office,” which ran for nine (mostly) celebrated seasons, brings all of its 201 episodes over to NBCUniversal’s nascent streaming service.

It’s a move that NBCU executives have been anticipating for the last 18 months as the sitcom figures to be among Peacock’s most popular offerings. That’s quite a feat for a show that last aired a new episode two years before outgoing president Donald Trump was even a candidate for the White House.

Become a member to read more.
Tim Baysinger

Tim Baysinger

TV Reporter • tim.baysinger@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tim_bays

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

The Masked Dancer

Fox’s ‘The Masked Dancer’ Debuts as Top-Rated New Show of the Season
wme caa uta icm hollywood talent agenciesagencies

How Hollywood Agencies Pivoted in Pandemic: Downsizing, Streaming and Making Peace With Writers

Fox Has Lost 30% of Its Viewers This Season – and CBS Declines Are Even Worse

How the Pandemic and Streaming Movie Releases Has Led to a Home Entertainment Sales Boom
Hillbilly Elegy

Ron Howard’s Panned ‘Hillbilly Elegy’ Was the 7th-Most Streamed Program Over Thanksgiving
TAYSHIA ADAMS Bachelorette

Tayshia Adams’ ‘Bachelorette’ Finale Tops Tuesday but Settles for New Low in Ratings
mgm

Is MGM Really for Sale or Just Testing the Market?
AMC Theaters

Can AMC Theatres Survive the Pandemic Without Bankruptcy or Downsizing Theaters?
frank marshall barry gibb bee gees

Telling ‘Bee Gees’ Story Proved ‘Cathartic’ for Barry Gibb, Director Frank Marshall Says
Kid of the Year 2020 Gitanjali Rao

Just 1.4 Million People of Any Age Watched CBS’ ‘Kid of the Year’ Airing
MSNBC's Rachel Maddow, CNN's Jake Tapper, Fox News' Tucker Carlson, Trump

Can Cable News Avoid a Ratings Collapse After Trump Leaves?