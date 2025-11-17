O.J. Simpson Estate Agrees to Pay Ron Goldman’s Father Nearly $58 Million in Wrongful-Death Lawsuit

The late NFL star was ordered to pay Fred Goldman and Nicole Brown Simpson’s families $33.5 million after being found liable in 1997

O.J. Simpson (Credit: Getty Images)

The estate of late NFL star O.J. Simpson has agreed to pay Ron Goldman’s father, Fred Goldman, nearly $58 million, settling a decades-old civil judgment from a wrongful-death lawsuit that has nearly doubled in interest, TheWrap has learned.

Simpson’s estate executor Malcom LaVergne agreed to pay $57,997,858.12 plus interest, per court documents that were filed Friday in Nevada’s Clark County district court. LaVergne stated in the seven-page document that the interest calculations appeared to be “seemingly done in good faith.” but that it didn’t appear to be “accurate as possible based on simple judgment interest calculations.”

Simpson — who died from cancer in April 2024 — was acquitted on Oct. 3, 1995 after he was accused of murdering his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman in 1994. He was found not guilty of all criminal charges.

However, in 1997, a civil court found him liable in a wrongful-death lawsuit and he was ordered to pay Brown Simpson and Goldman’s families $33.5 million. Simpson had only paid a small portion of what was owed before his death. Goldman filed a creditor claim against Simpson’s estate in July 2024, requesting $117 million, the amount of the balance and interest.

LaVergne plans to work together with Goldman on a “more accurate accounting of interest accumulation based on the variable rate nature of the Nevada judgment interest computation,” with their next court date in probate court scheduled for January.

Days after Simpson died, Goldman said the Hall of Famer’s death was “no great loss.”

“The only thing I have to say is it’s just a reminder of Ron being gone all these years,” Goldman said in an April 2024 phone interview with NBC News. “It’s no great loss to the world. It’s a further reminder of Ron’s being gone.”

