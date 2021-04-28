President Biden’s joint address to the nation Wednesday evening was largely drama, and comedy free. But an amusing exception game mid-way through when someone’s — we don’t know who — cell phone went off. And honestly, we need to know who the hell member of congress in that very limited audience forgot to put their ringer on silent before walking into the chamber.

The ringer, or alarm, went off while Biden was in the middle of explaining the workings of his new plans to tax the upper class. Here’s how it looked if you were watching on TV; it’s faint, but you can hear the default Android ringtone about 8 seconds into the clip below:

I've heard cell phones go off in hearings, when a Senator is speaking on the floor and during the White House Press Briefing, but never during a #JointSession of Congress. pic.twitter.com/ttqop6204i — Jeremy Art (@cspanJeremy) April 29, 2021

It’s not unheard of (pun intended) for someone to forget to silence their phone while in session, but as CSPAN social media editor Jeremy Art said above it’s rare to hear them during a joint session.

Whose phone could it have been? Was it Ted Cruz, whose Twitter account was very active during the speech? Was it Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert, who was also texting during the speech. Wait, what if it was an inside job? Did Chuck Schumer betray his party’s president with what might possibly be a historic faux pas? Obviously, we need a special councilor to investigate this immediate.

Ok, we’re kidding, and obviously we have no idea who did it, and neither does anyone else yet. But that didn’t stop people on Twitter from wildly speculating.

Check below for more reactions (and memes, of course) on the anonymous lawmaker’s unruly ringer below.

VIRAL MOMENT: Ringtone goes off during President Biden's speech to #jointsession of Congress. pic.twitter.com/3go2Uvgque — Forbes (@Forbes) April 29, 2021

I’m the cell phone that just went off — Meg Cunningham (@Meg_Cunn) April 29, 2021

Who cell phone just went off in the capital during the president speech? That was loud as heck and you have an android 🤦🏾‍♀️ — Tiffany Dena Loftin (@Tiffanydloftin) April 29, 2021

.@laurenboebert did not clap or stand when President Biden urged Americans to go get vaccinated, even as most Republicans stood and applauded. She appeared to be texting on her phone — Kasie Hunt (@kasie) April 29, 2021

omfg silence your phones every body — darth™ (@darth) April 29, 2021

When your cell phone goes off during Biden's #PresidentialAddress pic.twitter.com/65uFVIZpEt — Evan A-G (@EvanAg11) April 29, 2021