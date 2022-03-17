Oksana Shvets, Ukrainian Actress, Killed in Kyiv Rocket Attack

Ukrainian actress Oksana Shvets has been killed in a rocket attack in Kyiv, the Kyiv Post reported on Thursday. She was 67 years old, according to reports.

The Kyiv National Academic Youth Theater also shared news of her death on Twitter, writing, “Irreparable grief in the family of the Youth Theater. Honored Artist of Ukraine Oksana Shvets died during the rocket attack on a residential building in Kyiv. Bright memory of the talented actress!”

The title of “Honored Artist of Ukraine” is one of the country’s highest honors.

The actress of the Young Theatre Oksana Shvets has been murdered in Kyiv during the war. pic.twitter.com/Rp3DcgSbge — KyivPost (@KyivPost) March 17, 2022

Her death follows that of beloved Ukrainian actor and TV host, Pasha Lee, who was killed on March 6 in the city of Irpin. A number of journalists, including freelancer Brent Renaud and Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski and Ukrainian consultant Sasha Kuvshynova, have been killed since the Russian invasion began on Feb. 24.

On Wednesday, Russian forces bombed as many as 1,000 civilians taking shelter in a theater in the city of Mariupol. The exact death count is not yet known, according to Sky News.