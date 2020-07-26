Olivia de Havilland, Last Survivor of ‘Gone With the Wind,’ Dies at 104

Olivia de Havilland, best known for her Oscar-winning role as the timid Melanie in “Gone With the Wind,” died of natural causes. She was 104.

The news of De Havilland’s passing in her Paris home was announced by her publicist of six decades, Lisa Goldberg.

De Havilland, who turned 104 on Wednesday, is the last surviving female star of Hollywood’s Golden Age. Her acting career would eventually include five Academy Award nominations and two Oscars, one for “To Each His Own” in 1946 and the other for “The Heiress” in 1949. (Her younger sister, Joan de Beauvoir de Havilland, would become the actress Joan Fontaine. Though their relationship could be chilly, they are the only siblings ever to win lead acting Oscars.)

She was still very much in the mix in 2017, as she sued FX and Ryan Murphy over her portrayal in the acclaimed series “Feud,” in which she was played by Catherine Zeta-Jones.

The lawsuit, which was later dismissed (after the Supreme Court declined to revive her case in 2019), continued a lifetime of standing up for herself. She played good-girl ingénues on the screen — including in that inflation-adjusted top-grossing film of all time, “Gone With the Wind.”

But off-screen, she rebelled — just as she had as a high school junior — and her fight for better roles helped free countless stars from the studio system.

More to come…