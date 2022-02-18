AMC announced on Friday that Olivia Munn, Danny Ramirez, Loan Chabanol, Embeth Davidtz, and Jessie T. Usher have joined the cast of “Tales of the Walking Dead,” the upcoming anthology spinoff of “The Walking Dead.”

They join previously announced cast members Anthony Edwards, Parker Posey, Terry Crews, Poppy Liu and Jillian Bell in the episodic anthology series, which will consist of six separate standalone stories set in the Walking Dead Universe. “Tales” will debut this summer on AMC and AMC+.

“Olivia, Danny, Loan, Embeth, and Jessie are the latest massive talents that will bring new worlds of TWD to life with big, daring, different, emotional, shocking, scary, and crazy stories. We’re excited for them to come walk with us,” said “Tales” executive producer and chief content officer of the Walking Dead Universe Scott M. Gimple in a statement.

“Somehow we have lucked into the greatest cast — Olivia, Jessie, Embeth, Danny, Loan. We’ve been hoping these episodes will feel like unique, little films and with this range of actors, we are well on our way,” added showrunner Channing Powell, who has been a writer and producer on “The Walking Dead” and “Fear the Walking Dead.”

“The Newsroom” star Munn is repped by CAA and Atlas Artists. Ramirez (“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’) is repped by CAA, Anonymous Content, Viewpoint and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman. Chabanol (“The Transporter Refueled”) is repped by Buchwald. Davidtz, whose credits include “Old” and “Ray Donovan,” is repped by CAA, Berwick & Kovacik and Sloane, Offer, Weber and Dern. Usher (“Shaft,” “The Banker”), “Independence Day: Resurgence”) is repped by Zach Kaplan, Jessica DiBiase, Trey Cannon and Judith Usher.