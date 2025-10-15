Olivia Nuzzi Set to Recount Her Relationship With RFK Jr. in New Book | Report

Olivia Nuzzi, the intrepid political reporter whose alleged relationship with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. led to her departure from New York magazine, is set to publish a book that touches on said relationship, according to a new report.

The book is set to be released around the holidays, according to Status, and galleys have been floated around to a small number of readers. Nuzzi worked on the memoir while spending roughly the last year in Los Angeles, and it will also cover her last decade of reporting on politics, Donald Trump and navigating the political sphere.

Puck reported in April that Nuzzi intended to write a book as part of a long standing deal with Simon & Schuster.

Representatives for Nuzzi, Simon & Schuster and the Department of Health and Human Services did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s requests for comment.

Nuzzi’s relationship with Kennedy, a presidential candidate-turned-Trump acolyte who is now the Secretary of Health and Human Services, sent shockwaves through the journalism world after news broke out last year. She was suspended from NYM in September 2024 after the journalist admitted to engaging in a “personal” relationship with “a former subject relevant to the 2024 campaign.” Status then reported that the subject was Kennedy.

The Daily Beast later reported that Nuzzi had initially lied to editor David Haskell about the relationship, and a month later, Nuzzi and the magazine agreed to part ways. She later filed a temporary protective order in late September 2024 against her then-fiancé, Politico reporter Ryan Lizza, accusing him of threatening her with violence and hacking her personal devices. After the two engaged in a fiery back-and-forth through public statements and legal filings, Nuzzi withdrew the filing in November.

Nuzzi emerged from journalistic exile last month after Vanity Fair’s new editor, Mark Guiducci, named her its new West Coast editor. She’s set to focus on “editing stories across platforms and topic areas, with a focus on events, industries and culture of the Pacific region.” She’ll also write for the magazine, Guiducci noted.