Olivia Rodrigo ‘Shaking’ Over ‘SNL’ Sketch About Her Hit ‘Drivers License’

Actress-singer Olivia Rodrigo turned 18 on Saturday — and got a surprise present from the cast of “Saturday Night Live” with a sketch devoted to a breakdown of her hit song “Drivers License.”

“Drivers License SNL sketch is the best birthday present ever,” she tweeted in all-caps. “Im shaking.”

The sketch featured guest host Regé-Jean Page and a bunch of the show’s male cast members gathered in a pool hall as they offered a detailed exegesis of Rodrigo’s song — and its origin story in a love triangle involving Rodrigo and other members of the cast of the Disney+ show “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.”

DRIVERS LICENSE SNL SKETCH IS THE BEST BIRTHDAY PRESENT EVER IM SHAKING — Olivia Rodrigo (@Olivia_Rodrigo) February 21, 2021

The pool hall crowd is really feeling all the Hollywood teenage drama (according to fans and have media outlets Rodrigo was dumped by onscreen love interest Joshua Bassett for another Disney actress named Sabrina Carpenter who is older and blonder).

“It’s like she ripped a page out of my diary, I mean notebook, I mean plain brown leather… I can’t read or write!” Beck Bennett’s character said, in an attempt to hide the fact that he too keeps a journal.

After discussing the song’s autobiographical origins and the influence of Billie Eilish, the guys also nearly come to blows over how much a debt Rodrigo’s songwriting owes to Taylor Swift.

And that’s when an old man, played by Kate McKinnon, steps in to bring them all together to “Open your hearts and listen — we’re about to get the bridge of our lives.”

So, the guys then sway together to sing along to the “Red lights, stop signs” portion of the song.

Watch the sketch above.