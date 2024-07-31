12 Olympians to Watch on TikTok During the Paris 2024 Games

The Paris 2024 Olympics Games are well underway. Both the men and women’s USA gymnastics teams took home medals this week and Team USA is leading in medals overall.

But some of the Olympians are proving to audiences that they are not just athletes; they’re entertainers. Athletes are giving fans a behind the scenes look like never before.

While your For You page and Instagram feeds may be feeding you Simone Biles edits or clips of “Today Show” anchor Hoda playing Mama Bear, these are the real, must-watch creators making waves on TikTok this Olympics season.

This American female rugby player is arguably the queen of Olympics TikTok and a mainstay since the Tokyo Games in 2021. With a following of 1.8 million, Maher entertains her audience by leaning into TikTok trends, starting her own bits and even inspiring with body positive messages.

Her latest bit about the Olympic Villa, inspired by the “Love Island” villa, took off. In the series Ilona, known for her red lip, got giddy after a man told her to move over in line. “I think our wedding colors would be like forrest green or something,” she joked.

The Olympian, who has scored in all three of the women’s games so far, even got Jason Kelce to give a special shoutout to her team after they met up in France.

The American diver and returning Olympian also leaned into the “Olympic Villa” trend, making a video to Charli XCX’s viral song “Apple.”

He broke through as a top creator during the Tokyo Olympics with several of his videos reaching over 15 million views. His most viral video this time around has been, no surprise here, doing the “Apple” dance in front of the Eiffel Tower.

A teary Gauff lost in an argument over line calls, an all-too-familiar feeling for the U.S. Open champion, that cost her her chance at her first Olympic medal Tuesday.

Although she may have lost out on her first shot at a medal, the 20-year-old is no doubt one of the greatest stars at this year’s Olympic Games. She was even selected to be the flag bearer for Team USA alongside LeBron James.

The tennis champ has not only been keeping fans excited on the court, she has elected to stay in the Olympic Village for the experience and is showing it all on her TikTok. Gauff also cleared up the controversy about the cardboard beds and if athletes were forced to sleep on them for everyone at home. She took to a TikTok comment section to let people know that it is up to each delegate’s team to decide if they are staying in the Village or not.

The reigning women’s gymnastics individual all-around gold medalist has been keeping fans fed since her win in Tokyo in 2021. Throughout Olympic qualifiers in June and into her dorm room in the Olympic Village, Lee has hopped on trends and showcased her talents on the uneven bars to sick beat drops.

After the women’s gymnastics team won gold at the team all-around finals Tuesday, Lee and her teammate Simone Biles immediately gabbed about who was going to post which TikTok. Fans at home described the moment as “peak girlhood.”

The GOAT returns after an episode of the “twisties” at the Tokyo games. Biles lived up to her reputation, helping her team win gold Tuesday and becoming the most decorated Olympic gymnast in history.

The superstar has not only been delivering on the mat. Mrs. Owens has hopped on all of the trending sounds, giving the people the taste, humor and star power that they crave from her.

This Olympic track couple will make your heart melt.

Tara is a long-jumper for the U.S. Olympics team, and Hunter is a sprinter for the U.S. Paralympic team. Their love story has blown up on TikTok after their wedding in 2022.

With over three million followers combined, this couple delivers engaging content all year round.

The British diver and Olympic gold medalist has become a media personality, following his viral success online. Daly has even been tapped to commentate on this year’s games for Europsport.

The diver has had many a viral moment. In Tokyo fans noticed that the LGBTQ activist was knitting in the stands as his teammates competed. Daley compiled 30 of his favorite original projects into a book titled “Made With Love,” so fans could follow at home.

This year Daly went viral for his review of the cardboard beds.

The Australian tennis player is giving fans a tour of not just the dorms but the entire Olympic Village. The three-time Olympian, who runs her account with her dog Tofu, took fans on a bike ride through the village, to the dining halls and even to the mini-market.

Saville’s most viral TikTok video showed off the Australian tennis team’s Olympic uniform kit to the “Dr. Beat” trending sound.

“The Libero” of the U.S. Men’s Volleyball team has built a community of over a million followers on TikTok. Shoji is a foodie and has gone viral this year for his review of the Paris Village dining hall.

One video with nearly three million views showcased the less-than-optimal steamed broccoli and grilled chicken options available to the world’s top athletes. Shoji made the caveat that this was the only stand open so late at night (but still…).

The Olympian, who stands at six feet, noticeably shorter than his teammates, made another viral video opening up about the comparison that can happen in the Village.

The Australian women’s water polo player returned for the Paris Olympic Games. Her content about the cardboard beds has reached millions on the platforms. Kearns showed dozens of mattress toppers being dropped off at the Australian house in the Village. She also showed fans at home that the cardboard beds have soft and firm sides, but the Olympian said both felt “rock solid.”

Another viral video from the water polo player featured the “Oceana countries” singing outside on the Village grounds. People in the comments said the Fiji team sounded like they were plucked out of the “Moana” soundtrack.

@tillykearns Being among all the different cultures is the best ♬ original sound – Tilly Kearns

The three-time Olympic swimmer from Norway is a rising TikTok star. His content with the Village dining hall chocolate chip muffins has blown up, with over 13 million views on his muffin-related content. Christiansen has coined himself as “the muffin man.”

Christiansen has also gone viral for “rawdogging” flights. This somewhat satirical challenge asks willing participants to attempt long airplane travel with no snacks, sleep or entertainment. Just you alone with your thoughts.

The Norwegian swimmer is scheduled to compete in the men’s 10-kilometer marathon swimming event, as well as the men’s 1,500-meter freestyle.

The Olympic Games will conclude on Sunday Aug. 11.