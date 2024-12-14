Jamie Foxx Hit By Thrown Glass In Beverly Hills Restaurant Fight

Actor Jamie Foxx was involved in an altercation while celebrating his birthday at a high-end Beverly Hills restaurant on Friday, his spokesperson confirmed.

The “Django Unchained” and “Ray” star was dining at celebrity favorite Mr. Chow’s restaurant, which specializes in Chinese food. Police were called in and arrived shortly after 10 pm Friday, responding to a report of assault with a deadly weapon, police confirmed.

Upon arrival, officers learned that a physical confrontation had occurred between two parties. What sparked the incident has not been made public.

“Jamie Foxx was at his birthday dinner when someone from another table threw a glass that hit him in the mouth. He had to get stitches and is recovering,” Foxx’s spokesperson said to CBS News. “The police were called and the matter is now in law enforcement’s hands.”

No further information if any arrests have been made was provided.

Foxx just turned 57 and recently had a special wherein he revealed the cause of his hospitalization in 2023 and subsequent recovery.