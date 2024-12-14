Taylor Swift Surprises Young Hospital Patient With Christmas Gift Day After Visit: ‘In Case Santa Doesn’t Come Through’ | Video

Taylor Swift made at least one little girl’s Christmas dreams come true. A day after she visited patients in the pediatric cancer wing of Mercy Hospital, Swift made sure the girl received the Dyson Airwrap hairdryer she asked for. The gift came with a note that read, “In case Santa doesn’t come through. Love, Taylor Swift.”

Swift visited the hospital in Kansas City on Friday, days after concluding her billion-dollar Eras tour. At one point, a patient at the hospital handed her a towel that read, “Go Taylor’s boyfriend,” which prompted the singer to burst into laughter.

In the video an unidentified woman explains that the gift is from Swift and asks if she wants to open it. The girl replies yes and begins to open up the gift. She then tells the camera, “It’s Dyson Air—” before someone behind the camera replies, “No way!”

The camera then shows the girl laughing before it cuts to the note from Swift.

Swift concluded her epic Eras tour Dec. 8. The singer performed more than 150 concerts (all at least three hours long) for nearly two years before finishing out the tour in Vancouver, Canada.

Fans were quick to spot cameras onstage with Swift throughout her Dec. 6 performance. They also spotted drone cameras and a cinematic camera atop a crane. Speculation ran rife on social media that Swift is planning a documentary to be released in the months that will follow the tour’s end.

Cameras have also followed Swift when she’s attended Kansas City Chiefs football games to see her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.