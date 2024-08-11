French Bands Phoenix, Air Close Out the Paris Olympics Amid Sci-Fi Flair

French band Phoenix rocked the Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony, with fellow French act Air appearing to duet with them as they closed out the Games on Sunday night as part of the sci-fi-themed ceremony. Phoenix kicked off their set with “Lisztomania” to an enthusiastic response from athletes from around the world, who were seen dancing jubilantly to the music.

DJ Kavinsky and Belgian singer Angèle joined the band for “Nightcall,” which was followed up by “If I Ever Feel Better” and a duet with Ezra Koenig of Vampire Weekend.

“They’re unbelievable, great band, always bringing the energy,” host Jimmy Fallon said as he commentated during the band’s performance.

The band was joined by French duo Air for “Playground Love,” a song featured in filmmaker Sofia Coppola’s dreamy 1999 drama “The Virgin Suicides” — Air scored the film. Phoenix frontman Thomas Mars has been married to Coppola since 2011. He and his band provided the score for her biopic of Elvis Presley’s famed bride, “Priscilla.”

Up next was Phoenix’s biggest hit, “1901,” during which Mars jumped into a mosh pit made up of Olympians.

Air, which consists of Nicolas Godin and Jean-Benoît Duncke, made their debut in 1998 with “Moon Safari.” It yielded the track “Sexy Boy,” which was used in “10 Things I Hate About You.”

Artistic director Thomas Jolly planned the Games closing ceremony as a dystopian future in which the Olympics have ceased, until they are reborn following the arrival of a mysterious Golden Voyager. The glittering Golden Voyager performed acrobatics while being lowered into the arena during a light show.

Nike, the Greek goddess of victory, was also depicted by a group of acrobats similarly suspended over the crowd. As the acrobats performed tricks, the Olympic rings were hoisted into the air, signifying that the Games had been reborn.

The opening ceremony, which was planned by Thierry Reboul, also focused on French music and culture. Lady Gaga performed cabaret classic “Mon Truc en Plumes,” while Céline Dion — in her first performance in years — sang Édith Piaf’s “Hymne A L’Amour.”

The kickoff concert’s Franco-centric lineup included metal band Gojira, singer/songwriter Aya Nakamura and rapper Rim’K.