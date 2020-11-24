‘One Day at a Time’ Canceled (Again) After 1 Season on Pop TV

“One Day at a Time” is one and done on Pop TV. The ViacomCBS cable network does plan on ordering any additional episodes of the comedy after just one season, an individual familiar with the network’s plans told TheWrap.

Pop TV picked up the reboot of Normal Lear’s classic sitcom after it was initially canceled by Netflix after three seasons. Pop TV premiered its one and only season in March, which had to be cut short due to the pandemic shutting down production this spring (though they did scrape together a special animated episode). CBS aired the fourth season of the show this fall in primetime as a schedule filler while it waited for its normal primetime lineup to get the cameras rolling again.

A separate individual familiar with the situation told TheWrap that the show’s producers Sony TV are trying to find another new home for “One Day at a Time.”

Netflix axed “One Day at a Time” in 2019, citing low viewership numbers for the critically acclaimed sitcom. Fans soon rallied around the program on social media as producers at Sony Pictures Television said they were exploring other options for the show, using hashtags like #SaveODAAT to call on a new network or streaming service to pick up the show. Pop TV would pick it up a few months later.

The multi-camera comedy, a reboot of Norman Lear’s 1975 series of the same name, stars Justina Machado, Rita Moreno, Isabella Gomez and Marcel Ruiz as a Cuban-American family navigating the ups and downs of life. Todd Grinnell and Stephen Tobolowsky also star.