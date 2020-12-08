‘One Day at a Time’ Fails to Find New Home: ‘It’s Officially Over’
Sony comedy was canceled by ViacomCBS’ Pop last month
Tim Baysinger | December 8, 2020 @ 3:58 PM
Last Updated: December 8, 2020 @ 4:02 PM
Netflix
Sony TV was not able to save “One Day at a Time” for a second time.
“It’s officially over. There will be no new @OneDayAtATime episodes,” co-creator Gloria Calderon Kellett said on Twitter Tuesday afternoon. “But there will always be 46 episodes that we got to make that live FOREVER. Thank you to this beautiful cast. Our dedicated crew. And to you, our loyal fans. We loved making this for you. Thank you for watching.”
Pop TV picked up the reboot of Normal Lear’s classic sitcom last year, after it was initially canceled by Netflix after three seasons.
Co-showrunner Mike Royce added on his Twitter account: “The only silver lining about not doing a show anymore is that nobody can take away the you already did. Four seasons that will forever exist for people to watch.”
Netflix axed “One Day at a Time” in 2019, citing low viewership numbers for the critically acclaimed sitcom. Fans soon rallied around the program on social media as producers at Sony Pictures Television said they were exploring other options for the show, using hashtags like #SaveODAAT to call on a new network or streaming service to pick up the show. Pop TV would pick it up a few months later.
Pop TV premiered its one and only season in March, which had to be cut short due to the pandemic shutting down production this spring (though they did scrape together a special animated episode). CBS aired the fourth season of the show this fall in primetime as a schedule filler while it waited for its normal primetime lineup to get the cameras rolling again.
The multi-camera comedy, a reboot of Norman Lear’s 1975 series of the same name, stars Justina Machado, Rita Moreno, Isabella Gomez and Marcel Ruiz as a Cuban-American family navigating the ups and downs of life. Todd Grinnell and Stephen Tobolowsky also star.
It's officially over. There will be no new @OneDayAtATime episodes. But there will always be 46 episodes that we got to make that live FOREVER. Thank you to this beautiful cast. Our dedicated crew. And to you, our loyal fans. We loved making this for you. Thank you for watching. pic.twitter.com/sTMorHSu1w
21 TV Shows That Found New Homes After Cancellation, From 'Gilmore Girls' to 'One Day at a Time' (Photos)
One man's trash is another man's treasure. OK, no show wants to be called "trash," but if it means you're getting picked up by another network or platform after cancellation at your original home, you probably won't mind it too much.
"One Day at a Time" -- The sitcom revival ran for three seasons on Netflix from 2017 to 2019 before being canceled in March 2019. Pop TV then picked up "One Day at a Time" for a fourth season, which began airing earlier this year. The cable channel canceled the series in November.
Netflix
"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" -- The Andy Samberg comedy ran from 2013 to 2018 on Fox and was picked up for a sixth season by NBC one day after being canceled by its original network. The show's seventh season aired earlier this year and the eighth season is expected in 2021.
Universal
"Designated Survivor" -- The Kiefer Sutherland drama ran for two seasons from 2016 to 2018 on ABC. The series was picked up by Netflix for a third season, which ran in 2019. The show then got canceled again.
ABC
"Lucifer" -- The drama ran for three seasons on Fox, from 2015 to 2018, and was picked up by Netflix for a fourth season in June 2018. Season 4 launched on the streaming service in 2019, and the first half of its fifth season premiered in August. Netflix still has the second half of Season 5 to launch before "Lucifer" goes into its sixth and final season, which is expected to debut in 2021.
Fox
"Nashville" -- The country-music-world drama aired from 2012 to 2016 on ABC, then got picked up by CMT for two more seasons from 2016 to 2018.
CMT
"Cougar Town" -- Ran on ABC from 2009 to 2012, then on TBS from 2013 to 2015.
TBS
"Arrested Development" -- The comedy aired on Fox from 2003 to 2006 and then moved to Netflix in 2013 for a fourth season. A fifth season rolled out in 2019.
"Futurama" -- The animated comedy ran on Fox from 1999 to 2003, then moved to Comedy Central from 2008 to 2013.
Fox
"Gilmore Girls" -- The dramedy aired from 2000 to 2007 on The WB, which became The CW in the show's final season. It was revived by Netflix in 2016 for a special four-episode miniseries, "Year in the Life."
Warner Bros
"Community" -- The sitcom ran on NBC from 2009 to 2014 and aired its sixth and final season on Yahoo! Screen in 2015.
Sony
"Scrubs" -- The hospital-set sitcom aired seven seasons on NBC from 2001 to 2008, then moved to ABC for two more seasons.
ABC
"The Mindy Project" -- Mindy Kaling's comedy ran on Fox from 2012 to 2015, then moved to Hulu from 2015 to 2017.
Hulu
"Diff'rent Strokes" -- The classic comedy started its long run on NBC from 1978 to 1985, then moved to ABC from 1985 to 1986.
NBC
"Buffy the Vampire Slayer" -- The cult classic aired from 1997 to 2001 on The WB before moving to UPN for its final two seasons, which aired from 2001 to 2003.
20th Century Fox
"Roswell" -- The sci-fi teen drama first ran on the WB from 1999 to 2001, then moved to UPN from 2001 to 2002. (A reboot, titled "Roswell, New Mexico," premiered on The CW in 2018.)
20th Century Fox
"Veronica Mars" -- The Kristen Bell show ran on UPN from 2004 to 2006, then moved to The CW for a final season from 2006 to 2007. And then Hulu released a revival in 2019.
Warner Bros
“Stargate SG-1” -- The sci-fi series started on Showtime from 1997 to 2002, then moved to Sci Fi (later Syfy) from 2002 to 2007.
Showtime
"Project Runway" -- The fashion competition series first ran on Bravo from 2004 to 2008, then moved to Lifetime from 2009 to 2018, and then came back to Bravo in 2019 for a new season with Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn replaced by Karlie Kloss and Christian Siriano.
Lifetime
"JAG" -- The procedural ran for one season from 1995 to 1996 on NBC, before CBS picked it up from 1997 to 2005.
CBS
"Last Man Standing" -- The Tim Allen sitcom ran for six seasons from 2011-2017 on ABC, then got picked up by Fox in 2018 and aired Seasons 7 and 8 on its new network. The show's ninth and final season is scheduled to premiere in January on Fox.
Fox
1 of 22
TheWrap rounds up more crews who have been saved
One man's trash is another man's treasure. OK, no show wants to be called "trash," but if it means you're getting picked up by another network or platform after cancellation at your original home, you probably won't mind it too much.