Fox tops Monday with MLB Playoffs

Save for the show that followed it, the broadcast premiere of Pop TV original series “One Day at a Time” was the lowest-rated show on the “Big 4” channels on Monday — and that was WITH a “Big Brother” lead-in.

Fox won primetime in the key adults 18-49 demographic with playoff baseball. Led by “Dancing With the Stars,” ABC had the largest average audience among people of any age.

Due to the nature of live sports, the initial Nielsen numbers below should be considered subject to significant adjustment for Fox.

For now, Fox was first in ratings with a 0.8 rating/5 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and second in total viewers with an average of 3.2 million, according to preliminary numbers. That was all the Atlanta Braves vs. Los Angeles Dodgers game.

ABC was second in ratings with a 0.7/4 and first in viewers with 5.1 million. “DWTS” from 8-10 p.m. averaged a 0.9/5 and 6.1 million viewers. At 10 p.m., “Emergency Call” got a 0.4/2 and 3 million viewers.

NBC and CBS tied for third in ratings, both with a 0.5/3. NBC was third in total viewers with 3 million, CBS was fourth with 2.3 million viewers.

For NBC, “American Ninja Warrior” from 8-10 p.m. averaged a 0.6/3 and 3.1 million viewers. At 10 p.m., “Dateline NBC” received a 0.5/3 and 2.9 million viewers.

For CBS, “Big Brother” at 8 p.m. drew a 0.9/5 and 3.9 million viewers. The first episode of “One Day at a Time” at 9 p.m. had a 0.3/2 and 1.6 million viewers. A second episode at 9:30 p.m. got a 0.3/1 and 1.4 million viewers. “Manhunt: Deadly Games” at 10 p.m. settled for a 0.2/1 and 1.4 million viewers.

Telemundo was fifth in ratings with a 0.4/2 and in viewers with 1.3 million.

Univision was sixth in ratings with a 0.3/2 and in viewers with 1.1 million.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.2/1 and in viewers with 905,000. “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” at 8 p.m. had a 0.2/1 and 969,000 viewers. Following a rerun, “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” at 9 p.m. got a 0.2/1 and 870,000 viewers.