“One Day at a Time” on Pop TV will be less one minute of its catchy theme song.

At the Television Critics Association press tour in January, series’ co-showrunner Gloria Calderón Kellett told reporters that her cable version won’t have room for the one minute, two-second Gloria Estefan ditty from the Netflix seasons. Bummer.

The whole thing will just be a sing-songy version of the show title, Calderón Kellett said. That was not only news to us, it was news to star Rita Moreno.

Also Read: Pop TV Plots Post-'Schitt's Creek' Future: Comedy With 'Heart' Not 'Snark,' Brad Schwartz Says

“It’s a minute, it’s 50 seconds,” Calderón Kellett said of the beloved full version, “we don’t have it.”

“What?!?” Moreno asked her boss.

“Yeah, it’s gone. That’s OK. It’s on YouTube,” Calderón Kellett said. “Gloria Estefan’s gonna be OK.”

Also Read: 'One Day at a Time' Returns: Season 4 Gets Premiere Date From New Home Pop TV

“We’ll tell people that it’s [on YouTube]. We’ll certainly still tweet about it, because I love the opening title sequence,” Calderón Kellett said. “But we don’t have that 50 seconds, we need it for the show.”

“Oh, am I surprised,” a disappointed Moreno said.

We’ll always have the internet. The theme song is memorialized there, watch it via the video above.

Also Read: Pop TV Orders Immaculate Conception Comedy Pilot 'Mother Mary' From Rachel Bloom

This season, which was made possible by Pop’s salvation following Netflix’s cancellation, finds Penelope (Justina Machado) exploring a surprising relationship and her mother Lydia (Moreno) experiencing a religious crisis — as well as revealing the details of her surprise trip to Cuba with Dr. Berkowitz (Stephen Tobolowsky). Plus, Schneider (Todd Grinnell) finds his relationship with Avery (India de Beaufort) growing deeper, and Elena (Isabella Gomez) begins to prepare for college at the same time that Alex (Marcel Ruiz) starts to date.

“ODAAT” is produced by Act III Productions, Inc., Snowpants Productions and GloNation in association with Sony Pictures Television, with Norman Lear, Mike Royce, Calderón Kellett and Brent Miller serving as executive producers.

“Once Day at a Time” Season 4 premieres on Pop TV on March 24 at 9:30 p.m. ET. “ODAAT” moves to 9 o’clock beginning April 14, after new lead-in “Schitt’s Creek” takes its final bow.