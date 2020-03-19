‘One Day at a Time': Watch the Sexually Charged Season 4 Trailer (Video)

“One Day at a Time” will make its long-awaited return at the end of the month, and by the looks of the trailer for Season 4, there are going to be a lot of sex jokes.

The series follows the life of newly single Army veteran Penelope and her Cuban-American family. The multi-camera comedy is a reboot of Norman Lear’s 1975 series of the same nametvland

and stars Justina Machado, Rita Moreno, Isabella Gomez and Marcel Ruiz. Todd Grinnell and Stephen Tobolowsky also star.

Pop TV picked up a 13-episode fourth season of the sitcom after a lengthy fan campaign to save the show after it was canceled after 3 seasons on Netflix last year.

Netflix cited low viewership numbers for the critically acclaimed sitcom as its reason for axing it, but fans soon rallied around the program on social media as producers at Sony Pictures Television said they were exploring other options for the show, using hashtags like #SaveODAAT to call on a new network or streaming service to pick up the show.

The Season 4 premiere will be simulcast on ViacomCBS sibling networks TV Land and Logo in addition to Pop TV.

“One Day at a Time” returns Tuesday, March 24, at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT.

