‘One Day in October’ Trailer Reveals HBO Max Drama Series About the Oct. 7 Terrorist Attack

Fox Entertainment released the first trailer for the anthology series “One Day in October” about the Oct. 7 attacks in Israel on Friday — days before the two-year anniversary of the harrowing event, in which at least 1,200 people died and 250 were taken hostage.

The seven-part series, created by Oded Davidoff and Daniel Finkelman, presents the events of Oct. 7 in a real-time scripted format. Davidoff also wrote and directed on the series.

Play video

“One Day in October” stars Swell Ariel Or, Noa Kedar, Naomi Levov, Hisham Suliman, Wael Hamdoun, Yuval Semo, Avi Azulay, Naveh Tzur, Yael Abecassis, Moran Rosenblatt, Michael Aloni, Neta Roth, Sean Softi, Lior Ashkenazi and Uri Perelman. Writers include Liron Ben-Shlush, Amir Hasfari, Keren Weissman, Orit Dabush and Yona Rozenkier. Production is led by production led by Finkelman, Chaya Amor, Aviv Ben-Shlush, Lee Ben-Shlush Kuperman and FOX Entertainment Studios’ Fernando Szew, while Jim Berk and Sheldon Rabinowitz with Moriah Media executive produced. New York’s Sparks Go and Israeli production company ZOA additionally co-produced the series.

“The tragic events on October 7th had a profound impact on all of us,” Fernando Szew, President and Head of Fox Entertainment Studios, said in a press release. “From the very beginning, we approached this series with the utmost care, sensitivity and urgency to ensure that the stories were told with authenticity and respect and paying homage to the victims and the heroic survivors. Oded and the incredible cast, crew and teams at Sparks Go, ZOA and yes TV have truly created compelling storytelling that we are proud to showcase. We appreciate Moriah Media for joining us on this project and to HBO Max for giving ‘One Day in October’ a platform in the U.S.”

“For me, film and television have always been more than entertainment, they are a way to bear witness. These are stories of ordinary people facing extraordinary moments,” said Daniel Finkelman, Founder of Sparks Go. “In a time when truth is fragile, the most powerful thing we can do is to appeal to humanity itself. My hope is that these stories will open hearts and spark meaningful conversation.”

The Trump administration is currently steering conversations between Israel and Hamas to return several hostages still held by Hamas and bring an end to hostilities that have resulted in the deaths of at least 60,000 people in Gaza.