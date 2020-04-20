Lady Gaga’s ‘One World: Together at Home’ Coronavirus Benefit Scores 20.7 Million Viewers

Star-studded concert special raised more than $127 million to support healthcare workers

| April 20, 2020 @ 4:36 PM Last Updated: April 20, 2020 @ 4:55 PM
Global Citizen Together At Home

Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images for Global Citizen

Airing across NBC, ABC, CBS and dozens of other networks and platforms on Saturday, Lady Gaga’s “One World: Together at Home” coronavirus benefit scored 20.7 million U.S. viewers, according to Nielsen.

That number does not include streaming or international viewership. In the U.S., the concert was aired by 26 networks from approximately 8 to 10 p.m. ET and tape-delayed on four others.

Lady Gaga curated the 2-hour special, which was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert and produced in partnership with Global Citizen and the World Health Organization (WHO). It paid tribute to healthcare workers “performing life-saving work on the front lines” of the pandemic and raised money for the WHO’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

Also Read: Michelle Obama, Laura Bush Deliver Joint Message During 'One World: Together at Home' Special

In total, the special raised more than $127 million, according to Global Citizen. In addition to the Solidarity Response Fund, the money will also go to UNICEF, vaccine development and local and regional charities.

Networks and platforms that carried the special included:

· NBCUniversal: NBC, Bravo, E!, MSNBC, MSNBC.com, NBCSN, NBC News, NBCNews.com, NBC News on YouTube, Peacock, SYFY and USA.

· Walt Disney Television: ABC, ABC News Live, Freeform and Nat Geo.

· ViacomCBS: CBS, Channel 5 in the UK, Network 10 in Australia, and Telefe in Argentina; BET and MTV globally across 180+ countries; and CMT, Comedy Central, The CW, Logo, MTV2, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land and VH1 in the US.

· BBC ONE.

· Bell Media platforms in Canada, MultiChoice, and RTE.

The special also streamed on multiple global platforms, including Alibaba, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook, Hulu, Instagram, LiveXLive, Tencent, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, TIDAL, TuneIn, Twitch, Twitter, Yahoo and YouTube.

Also Read: Fallon, Kimmel and Colbert to Host COVID-19 Benefit Special Curated by Lady Gaga

Along with Gaga, “One World: Together at Home” featured remote appearances by Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan and Stevie Wonder.

The event was described as “not a telethon, but rather a global broad entertainment special to celebrate the heroic efforts of community health workers and support the World Health Organization and the global fight to end COVID-19.”

Along with celeb cameos, “One World: Together at Home” also featured interviews with experts from WHO, as well as stories of frontline healthcare workers from around the world.

