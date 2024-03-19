500 Signatures Added to Open Letter Condemning Jonathan Glazer’s Oscars Speech

The letter was published with more than 450 signatures including actors, directors, producers and executives

Jonathan Glazer accepts the Best International Feature Film award for "The Zone of Interest" at the 96th Annual Academy Awards
Jonathan Glazer accepts the Best International Feature Film award for "The Zone of Interest" at the 96th Annual Academy Awards (Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

More than 500 additional entertainment figures have signed an open letter condemning “Zone of Interest” director Jonathan Glazer’s Oscars speech. 

The letter was first published Monday with 450 signatures, but another 500 people have attached themselves to the statement as of Tuesday morning. 

Glazer made the controversial comment that is still causing backlash while accepting the Oscar for Best International Feature for his film “Zone of Interest.”

Jonathan Glazer attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards
Read Next
Over 450 Jewish Entertainment Figures Denounce Jonathan Glazer for ‘Drawing a Moral Equivalency’ Between Nazi Regime, Israeli Nation

“We stand here as men who refute their Jewishness and the Holocaust being hijacked by an occupation which has led to conflict for so many innocent people,” Glazer read on stage. 

The open letter intends to pushback on Glazer’s phrasing saying, “We refute our Jewishness being hijacked for the purpose of drawing a moral equivalence between a Nazi regime that sought to exterminate a race of people, and an Israeli nation that seeks to avert its own extermination.”

“The use of words like ‘occupation’ to describe an indigenous Jewish people defending a homeland that dates back thousands of years, and has been recognized as a state by the United Nations, distorts history,” the letter continues. “It gives credence to the modern blood libel that fuels a growing anti-Jewish hatred around the world, in the United States, and in Hollywood.”

As of Monday, signatures included people across the entertainment industry including actors, directors, producers, executives and more. Notable signees featured Debra Messing, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Amy Pascal, Amy Sherman-Palladino, Eli Roth and Sherry Lansing.

Many of those same individuals have signed other open letters from the entertainment community in support of Israel following the events of Oct. 7. 

Jonathan Glazer accepts the Best International Feature Film award for "The Zone of Interest" at the 96th Annual Academy Awards
Read Next
‘Zone of Interest’ EP Publicly Disagrees With Jonathan Glazer’s Oscar Speech on Israel-Hamas

Natalie Korach

Before becoming a Media Reporter for TheWrap in 2023, Natalie was a Guest Producer for i24News English in Tel Aviv, Israel. She was also previously a Breaking News Reporter for Mediaite, specifically covering the cable news industry.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.