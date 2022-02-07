‘Oppenheimer': Dane DeHaan Joins Cast of Christopher Nolan Film

Dane Dehaan has joined the cast of “Oppenheimer,” the next film from director Christopher Nolan, an individual with knowledge told TheWrap.

Details about DeHaan’s role is being kept under wraps. He joins Cillian Murphy in the title role as the father of the Atomic Bomb, J. Robert Oppenheimer. The rest of the cast includes Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie and Josh Hartnett.

“Oppenheimer” is set at Universal Pictures and Nolan’s Syncopy. The film already has a release date in theaters of July 21, 2023.

The film is a biopic about J. Robert Oppenheimer based on the Pulitzer-Prize winning book “American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer” by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin. The film is described as a “pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it.”

Oppenheimer was a theoretical physicist and a professor at the University of California, Berkeley. During wartime he was the head of the Los Alamos Laboratory and was known as the “father of the atomic bomb” for his role in the “Manhattan Project,” which first developed nuclear weapons for World War II. He also supervised the Trinity Test, in which the first atomic bomb was successfully detonated in New Mexico.

Universal also announced that the film will be shot in IMAX 65mm and 65mm large-format film print and will begin production in early 2022.

DeHaan first broke out in 2012”s “Chronicle” then played the Green Goblin opposite Andrew Garfield in “The Amazing Spider-Man 2.” His television credits include “ZeroZeroZero” and “Lisey’s Story.”

