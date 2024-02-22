‘Oppenheimer’ and ‘Masters of the Air’ Break Through Netflix-Dominated Streaming Top 10 | Charts

Netflix’s true crime doc “Lover, Stalker, Killer” landed the No. 1 spot

Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer and Austin Butler in Masters of the Air in a split feature image
"Oppenheimer" and "Masters of the Air" (Universal Pictures / AppleTV+)

Since its momentous release in July as it faced off against “Barbie” and gave birth to “Barbenheimer,” “Oppenheimer” has made nearly $1 billion in worldwide ticket sales and has swept award shows, including with 13 nominations at the Oscars. Now it has exploded onto this week’s streaming chart, landing in fourth to break up Netflix’s hold on the top five spots. And audiences who waited until it hit their favorite subscription streaming platform to watch it — or rewatch it — were given the chance this week as the movie landed on Peacock. 

While Peacock threw a wrench in Netflix’s grip on the top five, Apple TV+ broke up Netflix’s hold on the rest of the top 10 with its new World War II miniseries “Masters of the Air” coming in ninth this week after it debuted in sixth last week. 

Cole Strain

Cole Strain is the vice president of measurement products at Samba TV, a WrapPRO partner.

