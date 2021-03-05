“CBS This Morning” has released another teaser video from Meghan Markle’s upcoming interview with Oprah Winfrey. This preview, like the prior one, doesn’t make life in the royal family sound so glamorous all the time.

In the new clip, Markle says she wasn’t previously “allowed” to have this conversation with Oprah. As a matter of fact, Markle says she couldn’t even turn down the interview request without others monitoring that moment in the room or on the phone.

The former “Suits” star told Winfrey it is “liberating” for her and husband Prince Harry to finally be able to make decisions for themselves.

Also Read: Colbert Shows Off Queen Elizabeth's Extremely Stuffy Meghan Markle Diss Track (Video)

Watch the exchange via the video at the bottom of this post. Below is the transcript of the conversation in the latest sneak peek, as provided by CBS News.

The full interview airs Sunday on CBS from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Prince Harry will also be interviewed as part of the primetime special.

The duchess and the prince stepped back from royal life last year. The split from Buckingham Palace was finalized in February.

Also Read: Meghan Markle Says Royal Family Is 'Perpetuating Falsehoods' About Her and Harry (Video)

Oprah: So, I just want to say that I called you either February or March 2018 before the wedding asking, uh, would you please give me an interview, and you said I’m sorry it’s not the right time.

Meghan: Mm.

O: And finally, we get to sit down and have this conversation.

M: I’m so.. Well, I remember that conversation very well. I wasn’t even allowed to have that conversation with you personally, right. There had to be people from the comp (inaudible) sitting there, everything was..

O: There were other people in the room when I was having that conversation.

M: Yeah, even on that call.

O: You turned me down nicely and said perhaps there will be another time, when there’s the right time. What is right about this time?

M: Um.. Well, so many things. That we’re on the other side of a lot of.. a lot of life experience that’s happened. And also that we have the ability to make our own choices in a way that I couldn’t have said yes to you then. That wasn’t my choice to make. So, as an adult who lived a really independent life to then go into this construct that is um.. different than I think what people imagine it to be, it’s really liberating to be able to have the right and the privilege in some ways to be able to say yes. I mean..

O: And to say it for yourself..

M: I’m ready to talk. To say it for yourself.

O: And not to have to consult with anybody at this point. Yes.

M: Yeah. To be able to just make a choice on your own. And to be able to speak for yourself.

Also Read: Meghan Markle Fans Call 'Racism' on Palace's Accusations of Bullying