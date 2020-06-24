Oprah Winfrey Network is planning its next “OWN Spotlight” special, and this time, she’s invited 100 Black fathers to talk about racial injustice and its impact on themselves and their children.

“OWN Spotlight: Oprah and 100 Black Fathers” will air Tuesday, June 30 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on OWN, right after the latest episode of “Greenleaf.” It will also be available to stream for free on the Watch OWN app starting at 11 p.m. ET/PT.

In the special, Winfrey will chat with the fathers — including Tyler Perry, actor Courtney B. Vance, Michael Render A.K.A. rapper Killer, and criminal justice reform activist and author Shaka Senghor — about “how the current climate has affected them emotionally how they are emotionally managing this moment, the urgency of having ‘the talk’ with their children and the dreams they have for their future,” according to OWN.

The fathers will also share “how they are responding and speaking with their children about the recent murders of Black men and women, and the deep-rooted systematic challenges they face in their daily lives living in a world that too often sees them as criminals instead of their humanity.”

The virtual audience will also feature fathers who are married, single, gay, parents of trans children, members of the military, the formerly incarcerated, frontline healthcare workers, professional and stay-at-home dads, and those who have faced the death of a child at the hands of the police, the network added.

“I am honored to bring this conversation to light so we might better understand the emotional toll Black fathers endure, and how they continue to show up for their children, their family and the community,” said Oprah Winfrey.

“We are proud to continue curating programming that talks openly about important issues affecting Black lives,” said Tina Perry, president of OWN. “In this special, Black fathers will share their personal stories and feelings in this moment and the hope they have for their families’ futures.”

The special is produced by OWN. The executive producers are Oprah Winfrey and Tara Montgomery.

“OWN Spotlight: Oprah and 100 Black Fathers” airs June 30 at 10/9c on OWN.