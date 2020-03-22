Oprah Winfrey Talk Show on Coronavirus to Air Free on Apple TV+

Oprah Winfrey announced this weekend that she will be starting a new talk show series called “Oprah Talks COVID-19,” which will be available for free on Apple TV+ without a required subscription.

“Like millions of people all over the world, I’ve been staying safer at home for over a week now,” Winfrey tweeted. “I know a lot of people are feeling stressed, overwhelmed, & uncertain. [Because] of that, I want to offer some hope & gather thought leaders & people going through it to add some perspective.”

Which is why I FaceTimed @idriselba & his wife Sabrina who are safely quarantined together after he tested positive for COVID-19. Idris fills me in on his journey and Sabrina reveals the result of her test after they decided to quarantine together. pic.twitter.com/HETVZeqCPE — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) March 22, 2020

The first episode of the series is available now and features Winfrey in a remote interview with Idris Elba, who contracted coronavirus with his wife, Sabrina Dhowre, this past week. The two discuss Elba’s experience with the virus while being quarantined and how the pandemic has affected the world.

New episodes of the show will be posted on the Apple TV+ website weekly and will be available worldwide. Clips from the show will also be featured on Apple News.

According to a tally by Johns Hopkins University, over 13,000 people so far have died from the coronavirus since its initial outbreak with over 308,000 cases reported as of Sunday morning. Millions more are believed to have contracted the virus but have not been counted due to insufficient testing, particularly in the United States.