Oprah Winfrey Talk Show on Coronavirus to Air Free on Apple TV+

No subscription will be necessary to watch the talk show, which includes an interview with Idris Elba, who tested positive for COVID-19

| March 22, 2020 @ 11:45 AM
Oprahs Book Club Apple TV+

Apple TV+

Oprah Winfrey announced this weekend that she will be starting a new talk show series called “Oprah Talks COVID-19,” which will be available for free on Apple TV+ without a required subscription.

“Like millions of people all over the world, I’ve been staying safer at home for over a week now,” Winfrey tweeted. “I know a lot of people are feeling stressed, overwhelmed, & uncertain. [Because] of that, I want to offer some hope & gather thought leaders & people going through it to add some perspective.”

The first episode of the series is available now and features Winfrey in a remote interview with Idris Elba, who contracted coronavirus with his wife, Sabrina Dhowre, this past week. The two discuss Elba’s experience with the virus while being quarantined and how the pandemic has affected the world.

New episodes of the show will be posted on the Apple TV+ website weekly and will be available worldwide. Clips from the show will also be featured on Apple News.

According to a tally by Johns Hopkins University, over 13,000 people so far have died from the coronavirus since its initial outbreak with over 308,000 cases reported as of Sunday morning. Millions more are believed to have contracted the virus but have not been counted due to insufficient testing, particularly in the United States.

Stars Who Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus (Photos)

  • Tom Hanks Idris Elba Lucian Grainge Coronavirus Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Tom Hanks Rita Wilson Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Olga Kurylenko Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Idris Elba Tux Golden Globes Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Lucian Grainge Universal Music Coronavirus Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Rachel Matthews Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Kevin Durant Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Daniel Dae Kim Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Prince Albert of Monaco Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Sean Payton Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Colton Underwood Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Andy Cohen Photo credit: Getty Images
  • debi mazar
  • Placido Domingo
1 of 15

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and Idris Elba have all come down with COVID-19

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread, even the Hollywood community has been affected. From actors to executives, here is a list of confirmed celebrity coronavirus cases.

View In Gallery

Related Content

Keep
Reading...

Looks like you’re enjoying reading
Keep reading by creating
a free account or logging in.
Continue